StormGeo appoints new Chairman as part of strategy to further accelerate growth

Rikke Kjær Nielsen, Partner at EQT Partners, comments, "We are proud to announce Carsten as StormGeo's new Chairman. In addition to direct experience with some of the company's largest customers, he has an excellent track record of growing Nordic companies into global champions via a relentless focus on speed and execution, innovative business models and developing people. We also thank Jonas Persson for his valuable work as Chairman, particularly his successful efforts to advance StormGeo's technology capabilities and look forward to the continued cooperation on technology related topics."

Carsten Mortensen, incoming Non-executive Chairman of StormGeo, comments, "StormGeo is an exciting company that operates at the forefront of global megatrends, such as climate change, digitalization and increasing regulations. I believe that with my experience, I will be able to assist the talented people at StormGeo in pursuing their mission to continuously create world-leading products, which reduce risk and increase safety for its customers."

Following recent years of focus on advancing StormGeo's capabilities within software development and advanced data sciences, the outgoing Non-executive Chairman Jonas Persson comments, "Over the past years, StormGeo has successfully leveraged its core assets to create integrated ecosystems that reduce fuel consumption, optimize energy production and take advantage of modern technology to the benefit of its customers and society. I believe that Carsten is the ideal candidate to help StormGeo advance its strategic agenda, and I look forward to following StormGeo's continued growth journey."

The appointment of Carsten Mortensen as Non-executive Chairman follows other recent appointments to the Board of Directors. In March 2019, Henrik Dahl, the founder and former CEO of Eniram, stepped into the Board of Directors, while also Trond Hodne, Director Business Development at DNV GL, acceded to the Board. The appointments align with StormGeo's strategic vision to provide the most innovative decision support solutions and services for weather-sensitive operations – helping its customers safeguard people, assets and profits.

Carsten Mortensen assumes the new role with immediate effect.

StormGeo is a global provider of weather intelligence and decision support services, with leading solutions for shipping, oil and gas, renewable energy and aviation. More than 12,000 ships rely on StormGeo software or services for navigational planning, route optimization, weather and fleet performance. The company has 27 offices in 15 countries, including six 24/7/365 global operations centers. A participant in the UN Global Compact for Sustainable Ocean Business, our passion for weather and the protection of natural resources motivates us to support our clients in making informed, environmentally responsible business decisions. For more information, visit www.stormgeo.com.

