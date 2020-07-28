STORM Therapeutics to Present at Two Scientific Conferences in July 2020

- Presentations will showcase the activity of first-in-class METTL3 inhibitors in a range of solid tumours, building on prior POC data in AML

- Establishes new therapeutic opportunities for METTL3 inhibitors across a wide range of solid cancers

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STORM Therapeutics, the leading biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies modulating RNA epigenetics, today announces that it will be presenting at two scientific conferences between 28-30 July.

At the inaugural Epigenetic Therapeutic Target Summit 2020, on Tuesday 28 July 2020, STORM Therapeutics' Vice President, Translational Oncology, Mark Albertella will present "Targeting cancer with first-in-class inhibitors of the RNA m6A methyltransferase METTL3" at 08:30 EST/13:30 BST.

In the Discovery Series: Virtual of the 8th Annual Drug Design & Medicinal Chemistry Congress and 2nd Annual Neuroscience Drug Discovery Congress, taking place on 29-30 July 2020, STORM Therapeutics' Chief Scientific Officer, Oliver Rausch will present "Targeting The RNA-m6A Writer METTL3 For The Treatment Of Cancer" on 29 July at 07:00 EST/11:00 BST. On the same day, at 09:30 EST/14:30 BST, Dr Rausch will also lead a round table discussion on "RNA based drug discovery" focusing on small molecule approaches for targeting RNA pathways.

Dr Albertella and Dr Rausch will each present STORM's ground-breaking work on targeting RNA modifying enzymes for the development of new cancer treatments. Each will describe how STORM has used state-of-the-art drug discovery capabilities, combined with unique analytical technologies specifically developed to target RNA Epigenetics, to generate potent, selective and orally bioavailable first-in-class small molecule inhibitors of STORM's lead target, METTL3. The presentations will showcase the activity of METTL3 inhibitors in a wide range of solid tumours, building on Storm's extensive work demonstrating their utility against AML. Storm's latest data establishes new therapeutic opportunities for METTL3 inhibitors across a wide range of solid cancers.

Keith Blundy, CEO of STORM Therapeutics, said: "STORM leads the global field in demonstrating in vivo activity of the first RNA methyltransferase inhibitor, showing proof of concept efficacy in physiologically relevant animal models for multiple tumour types and importantly in solid tumours. We are proud to be leaders in the RNA epigenetics field as we strive to accelerate development of these novel drug targets into innovative, first-in-class, treatment options for patients suffering from various solid and haematological cancers and other disease areas. We remain on track to enter the clinic in 2021."

For more information on the events see:

https://epigenetic-targets.com/whats-on/agenda/

https://www.oxfordglobal.co.uk/discovery-series-virtual/agenda/

About STORM

STORM Therapeutics, founded in 2015, is a University of Cambridge spin-out translating the ground-breaking work of Professors Tony Kouzarides and Eric Miska in RNA epigenetics into the discovery of first-in-class drugs in oncology and other diseases. Storm is the leading company tackling disease through modulating RNA modifying enzymes and is developing a unique platform and pipeline to address these enzyme classes, including RNA methyltransferases.

STORM is backed by blue chip investors Cambridge Innovation Capital, M Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, Taiho Ventures LLC, Seroba Life Sciences and IP Group, who share the team's ambitions to build a world-leading company in the field.

SOURCE STORM Therapeutics