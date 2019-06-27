STORM Therapeutics Appoints Dr John Haurum to the Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STORM Therapeutics, the drug discovery company focused on the discovery of small molecule therapies modulating RNA epigenetics, today announced the appointment of Dr John Haurum as an independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Dr Haurum has over 20 years' experience in the international biotech industry. Previously John was Chief Executive Officer of F-star, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of novel bispecific antibodies, with multiple strategic collaborations with AbbVie, Merck KGaA, Denali and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Commenting on today's appointment, Dr Keith Blundy, CEO of STORM Therapeutics said: "STORM is progressing fast in its preclinical work with our multiple programmes to showcase the capabilities of our novel platform. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome John to STORM where his experience of developing both oncology platforms and clinical stage companies will be invaluable."

Dr John Haurum commented: "STORM is a pioneer in RNA epigenetics and the company is at a very exciting stage of progression and growth, having raised significant investor funding to advance the first compounds in preclinical development. I look forward to working with the Board and the management team to create first-in-class drugs and improving the lives of cancer patients."

Prior to F-star, Dr Haurum was VP Research at ImClone Systems, and was previously CSO and Co-Founder of Symphogen. He is currently Executive Chairman of the Board at Synklino, Chairman of the Board of Agomab and is on the board of NeoPhore and Synact Pharma ApS. Dr Haurum has a Medical Degree and MSc in Immunology from Aarhus University, and a DPhil in Immunology from the University of Oxford.

STORM is hosting its inaugural RNA Epigenetics in Human Disease Conference on 17-20 September 2019 at St Catherine's College, Cambridge. For more information and to register, visit: https://stormtxconference2019.com/

About STORM Therapeutics

STORM Therapeutics, founded in 2015, is a University of Cambridge spin-out translating the ground-breaking work of Professors Tony Kouzarides and Eric Miska in RNA epigenetics into the discovery of first-in-class drugs in oncology and other diseases. Storm is the leading company tackling disease through modulating RNA modifying enzymes and is developing a unique platform and pipeline to address these enzyme classes, including RNA methyltransferases.

STORM is backed by blue chip investors Cambridge Innovation Capital, M Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, Taiho Ventures LLC, Seroba Life Sciences and IP Group, who share the team's ambitions to build a world-leading company in the field.

