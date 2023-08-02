Storetec Services Ltd and Aurora Managed Services Join Forces to Provide Unmatched Document Management and Workplace Services

HULL, England, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storetec Services Ltd, a leading provider of scanning and storing business-critical documentation, and Aurora Managed Services, a pioneer in innovative workplace services, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders to deliver comprehensive solutions for document management and efficient workplace operations.

Storetec Services Ltd has built a strong reputation for its expertise in managing vast quantities of physical and digital documents, ensuring their secure storage and efficient retrieval. With state-of-the-art scanning technology and robust data management systems, Storetec offers seamless digitisation solutions that streamline processes, enhance data accessibility, and reduce administrative burdens. As the go-to company for document management needs, Storetec empowers businesses to focus on core competencies while leveraging the benefits of a paperless environment.

FreeDocs, Storetec's proprietary cloud-based document management system, enables businesses to efficiently retrieve documents using powerful industry leading search tools, redact sensitive information and provides the most robust security and access controls. Integration with other applications and clients' own systems, as well as strong compliance and audit support to enable collaborative working are some of the many reasons FreeDocs has been recognised with many industry awards. FreeDocs is a solution currently utilised by multiple SMB and Enterprise organisations offering both mobile and desktop applications ensuring your data is there when you need it.

FreeDocs is a fully customisable and scalable system that can be tailored to meet the specific needs of any organisation, whether that be to streamline their document management processes, increase productivity, enhance data security, or meet regulatory requirements.

Aurora Managed Services specialises in providing innovative workplace services designed to optimise productivity, boost employee satisfaction, and drive operational efficiency. Their comprehensive suite of offerings includes Managed Document Services, Outsourced Document Services and Managed IT Services, including managed print, robotic/intelligent process automation, Hybrid and mailroom services, and more. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and industry best practices, Aurora ensures that businesses have a seamless and conducive work environment that fosters collaboration and maximises resources.

The partnership between Storetec Services Ltd and Aurora Managed Services creates a unique synergy that addresses the document management and workplace services requirements of businesses across various sectors. Mutual clients will benefit from a holistic approach, tailored solutions, and a single point of contact for their diverse needs. The combined expertise of both companies will enable organisations to achieve greater operational efficiency, reduce costs, mitigate risks, and improve compliance with data protection regulations.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Aurora Managed Services," said Nick Knight CRO of Storetec Services Ltd. "By combining our strengths in document management with their innovative workplace solutions, we can offer our clients a comprehensive suite of services that meet their evolving needs. Together, we will revolutionise how organisations manage their critical documents and optimise their workspaces."

Richard Pole, Director of Enterprise at Aurora Managed Services, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "At Aurora, we are committed to transforming workplaces into thriving environments that drive success. Teaming up with Storetec Services Ltd allows us to further enhance our offering by providing end-to-end solutions that seamlessly integrate document management with our workplace services. Together, we will redefine how businesses operate and empower them to achieve greater productivity and efficiency."

About Storetec Services Ltd

Storetec Services Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive document management solutions, catering to the evolving needs of organisations across various industries. With a wealth of experience and expertise in managing physical and digital records, and a focus on data security, accuracy, and accessibility, Storetec has established a reputation for delivering high-quality and secure services to help organisations streamline their document management processes.

About Aurora Managed Services

Aurora Managed Services is a premier provider of innovative workplace services, delivering end-to-end solutions that optimise efficiency and enhance employee experience. Aurora Managed Services specialise in Managed Print, Procure 2 Pay Process Automation, low code Robotic AI process automation, Outsourced Document Management, and Managed IT Services. Our comprehensive suite of services empowers organisations to streamline their processes, automate workflows, optimise document management workstream, and ensure the reliability and security of their infrastructure. With Aurora Managed Services, enterprises can unlock operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and enhance productivity, allowing them to focus on their core business while we take care of their critical technology needs. With a customer-centric approach, Aurora serves a diverse range of industries and empowers organisations to achieve their business objectives.

