Stor.ai Expands UK Leadership Team Appointing Sean Mclaughlin as UK Sales Director

New senior leadership member to drive expansion as the company scales across the UK market.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stor.ai, the end-to-end digital commerce solution for grocers, today announced the addition of Sean Mclaughlin to its senior leadership team as the UK Sales Director. Mclaughlin brings vast experience and expertise in the retail and grocery sectors and will bolster stor.ai's rapid growth strategy in the UK.

With over 30 years of experience in retail operations, Mclaughlin is a grocery industry veteran applying his wealth of knowledge to help usher in the digital transformation in the space. He spent the last decade at East of England's Co-op where he served as Head of Commercial driving the commercial performance of the retail businesses. In his new role, Mclaughlin will be responsible for executing the roll-out of digital sales channels for stor.ai in the UK, accelerating the go-to market strategy and driving customer satisfaction and retention.

"I'm delighted to welcome Sean to stor.ai as the new UK Sales Director; I can already feel his impact on the team which is driving huge change for the company," said Mendel Gniwisch, CEO of stor.ai. "Having worked in the industry for over thirty years, Sean has a strong understanding of both the retailers' needs and the needs of their customers. His rich experience and critical insights will be vital in driving growth across the UK and ensuring that we deliver the best value to our growing number of partners and customers."

"I'm excited to join a fast-growing and innovative company like stor.ai, especially in these times when digital transformation in the retail industry is critical," said Sean Mclaughlin, UK Sales Director, stor.ai. "The need for personalised commerce solutions has never been greater and leveraging stor.ai's technology suite will help facilitate the shift towards customer-first commerce in the grocery industry. I am looking forward to building on the company's success to ensure grocers and customers' needs are met."

Stor.ai was founded to assist grocers' digital transformation needs by combining digital customer engagement across all touchpoints into one platform. Previously, online grocery shopping had developed separately from the in-store experience, resulting in a fractured shopping experience characterised by disparate digital touchpoints. From personalised e-commerce to optimised picking, stor.ai supports grocers seeking to evolve their customer experience while maintaining ownership of their data, brand, and customer loyalty in the new digital era.

About Stor.ai

Stor.ai is the leading digital transformation partner for grocery retailers and wholesalers of all sizes, providing immersive and enriching experiences across digital touchpoints inside and outside the store. Serving as a change agent for the industry, the stor.ai technology suite supports food retailers' transition to online, integrating fulfilment methods and point of sale and retail catalogues into a mobile-first, custom-branded eCommerce experience within days. Stor.ai's digital commerce engine combined with Artificial Intelligence, omnichannel marketing tools and delivery logistics software, elevates customer experience and loyalty and results in increased sales and profit. Founded in 2014, stor.ai has a growing client and partner base including Unilever, Toshiba, Microsoft and more.

Media Contact

