Stoneweg Icona Group to bring Charles Leclerc, Andres Iniesta and Arnaud de Puyfontaine together for the first time

SWI Group announces the appointment of a strong Strategic Advisory Board and a dedicated Sports & Entertainment Committee to broaden the Group's future focus

LONDON and GENEVA, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Group, the alternative investment platform recently created from Stoneweg Group and Icona Capital, announces today that its newly formed Strategic Advisory Board ('the Board') has already started to begin its deliberations on a number of potential commercial initiatives.

Max-Hervé George, Chairman and Co-CEO SWI Group and Jaume Sabater, Co-CEO of SWI, have assembled an impressive team that will provide strategic advice and guidance on the Group's overall business and its development strategy.

In addition to the new Board, SWI Group has created a dedicated Sports & Entertainment Committee, spearheaded by Frédéric Vasseur, the F1 team principal; Charles Leclerc, the F1 driver; and Andrés Iniesta, the former footballer for Barcelona and World Cup winner for Spain, that will seek and drive opportunities across the globe within these fields.

The full complement of the Strategic Advisory Board and the Sports & Entertainment Committee is as follows:

Arnaud de Puyfontaine, the Chairman of Vivendi, serves as Non-Executive Chairman of SWI's Strategic Advisory Board

Olivier Jollin and Simon Benhamou

are focusing on the Group's strategy and business development Frédéric Vasseur, Charles Leclerc and Andrés Iniesta will lead the SWI Sports & Entertainment Committee ( SWI SEC ), a separate entity to the Board, and will be focused on dedicated opportunities across these sectors

Bringing together these talents with an alternative investment approach will create exciting and viable pathways for strategic partnerships, innovative initiatives and new business ventures.

Max-Hervé George, Chairman and Co-CEO: "We have made rapid progress since we announced the composition of the Board earlier this month and we already have a full agenda for us to to consider and debate including potentially holding our first global investors conference early next year, likely after the F1 Season has finished."

Jaume Sabater, Group Co-CEO adds, "Working with such a strong and diverse Strategic Advisory Board adds opportunity, energy and new approaches to modern business. Combining business initiatives with sporting icons creates a synergy of talent, discipline and efficiency: the values and motivation are shared in finding goals, building growth and common success."

Charles Leclerc, F1 Driver, said: "I'm looking forward to helping SWI develop their fast-growing business. This is a new challenge for me, and I have several ideas about how and where we can take the passion and expertise that lies behind every sport to drive real business growth.

"I have known Max for many years, he likes to move quickly and deliver results. It won't surprise anyone, but I have a similar approach; so, I am confident that together we will have several exciting announcements in the near future."

The Board will serve as an exclusive and collaborative advisory group for the company, as well as providing opportunities to reach new investors and institutions across a wide number of industries, including sports, finance & business, education, healthcare, social & community building, as well as arts & culture.

About SWI Group

SWI Group (www.swi.com) is an alternative investment platform driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit that operates in a number of sectors, including Data Centres, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. The company's investment strategies are grounded in thorough research, in-depth first-hand knowledge, and the ability to efficiently implement strategies to maximise the greatest return potential.

SWI Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage opportunities around the world, both real estate and investment strategies. SWI Group currently has over €10 billion of assets under management and more than 350 employees across 26 offices across the world.