Stoli Group Wins Tel Aviv Court Ruling

LUXEMBOURG, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group defeated FKP's trademark claims in Israel. The Tel Aviv District Court issued its decision rejecting the Russian state company's claim in relation to the Stolichnaya and Moskovskaya trademarks in Israel in the ongoing global legal dispute spanning two decades. The Russian state company's claim was rejected in its entirety, and it was ordered to pay a Stoli Group affiliate a total of NIS 100,000 for its expenses in connection with the proceedings.

The Court rejected FKP's claim for multiple reasons including the fact that other decisions only relate to Benelux trademarks. This is another hard-fought victory for SPI Group in the more than 20-year dispute with the Russian state.

The decision is far reaching and impacts Ondolia IL Ltd., the Russian state company's local distributor in Israel who previously had been importing non-Stoli bottles. This ruling makes it clear that Stoli Group owns the trademark and import rights.

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of a global spirits and wines portfolio. Mainly known for the Stoli® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded to appeal to luxury on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, elit™Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl™, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, Tulchan Gin™, Se Busca™ Mezcal and Stoli Group's wine division, Tenute del Mondo®. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Spain, Italy, Argentina, and the United States, some of which are steeped in history dating back to the early part of the last century. For more information, visit stoli-group.com.

