Stockholm Exergi to begin building one of the world's largest carbon capture projects using CATACARB® Enhanced HPC

LAWRENCE, Kan., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With technology licensed from CATACARB, Stockholm Exergi (SE) announced its decision to proceed building one of the world's largest facilities for capture and permanent storage of carbon dioxide. Operations are planned to begin in 2028.

CATACARB Enhanced Hot Potassium Carbonate (HPC) technology, design, and support will help SE to capture and permanently store approximately 800,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year. SE provides energy and heat to more than 800,000 people in the Stockholm area from burning wood and sawmill residues, such as wood chips, branches, and treetops. While sustainable, this process also releases a significant amount of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

CATACARB and SE have been collaborating since April 28, 2021, and working closely with SE's chosen detailed engineering firms to design the core section responsible for capturing carbon dioxide. While capturing carbon dioxide from flue gas is a newer application, CATACARB technology is already proven with over 200 licensed applications in 34 countries. CATACARB leverages its extensive database amassed from over 60 years of custom-designed plants along with ongoing collection of operational information in order to continually optimize design and support for new and existing clients. CATACARB licenses and designs both Basic HPC and Enhanced HPC, which utilizes additives to decrease capital and operational expenditures through improved efficiency, more flexibility in construction materials, and smaller construction footprint.

"The choice of CATACARB Enhanced HPC technology by Stockholm Exergi is notable not only for the financial advantages, but also because the technology prioritizes health and environment," said Gary Buckholz, CEO of CATACARB. "Unlike some competing technologies, there are no carcinogens formed in the process. Stockholm Exergi, with help from the EU Innovation fund and the Swedish government, is on an admirable path. We are proud to have joined them and provide continued support. We hope to help others in the industry rise to the challenge of carbon capture with confidence."

About CATACARB

CATACARB technology, design, and support is applicable to many industries emitting flue gas such as power (including combined heat and power, biomass, and waste-to-energy), steel, cement, pulp and paper, gas processing, refining, and petrochemical. CATACARB is owned and operated by Eickmeyer & Associates, Inc.