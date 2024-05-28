STL and UK-based Connexin team up for Gigabit connectivity and community empowerment

LONDON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STL [NSE: STLTECH], a leading optical and digital solutions company, today announced that it has been chosen by Connexin as a partner to deliver the Nottinghamshire sections of their UK government award. STL will provide its Smart Fibre Deployment Services to Connexin to bring fast and reliable broadband connectivity around Nottinghamshire in the UK. STL's Smart Fibre Deployment Services offer a technology-led, scalable approach to deploy FTTx, intra-city and inter-city optical networks.

The government has recently awarded Connexin a £58 million contract to connect ~34,300 hard-to-reach premises in rural communities of Nottinghamshire and West Lincolnshire with gigabit broadband. This is a part of Project Gigabit, the UK government's flagship £5 billion, bringing ultrafast gigabit connectivity to remote areas.

STL will connect ~12,000 rural premises in hard-to-reach areas such as Kirkby in Ashfield, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Annesley and Newark on Trent with Connexin's full fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) infrastructure. These areas will undergo a major digital upgrade with the introduction of Connexin's full fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) broadband infrastructure. Residents will be able to benefit from speeds of up to 1Gbps. STL will support Connexin in building, operating and maintaining this gigabit broadband network.

As part of the contract, STL has also committed to a community values programme to supplement and enhance the region by generating jobs for diverse candidates in these local communities and supporting community initiatives such as volunteering and undertaking charitable hours.

STL has been present in the UK for the past 15 years and has served top telecom service providers and Altnets in the region with its Optical cable and connectivity products and its Smart Fibre Deployment services.

Commenting on this partnership, Praveen Cherian, CEO, Global Services Business, STL said: "For more than 30 years, we have been building state-of-the-art network infrastructure and transforming billions of lives by connecting the world. Working with Connexin, we will bring Gigabit connectivity to rural communities in the UK, fostering equitable access for all and improving quality of life."

Ashley Achmed, Vice President of Infrastructure at Connexin, said: "Our collaboration with STL under Project Gigabit signifies more than just broadband deployment; it's about delivering progress and inclusivity to rural communities. Together, we look forward to bringing fast, reliable connectivity to the region and opening up more digital opportunities in rural areas."

