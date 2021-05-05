Steven Croston, former BP visual communications head, launches HerioVisual

New full-service visual media consultancy tailored specifically for corporate communications professionals

Forty-strong virtual team drawn from broadcast, corporate, commercials and feature film production

Visual media strategic consultancy, moving and still image production and visual media management services

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HerioVisual, a full-service corporate visual media agency offering strategic consultancy to corporate communicators, still and moving image production and visual asset management was launched today, it was announced by founder and head of agency, Steven Croston.

Croston who spent the last 20 years as head of visual media for global energy giant, bp, has created HerioVisual as an agency that brings together some of the finest production talent in the UK across broadcast, commercials, feature film and corporate sectors.

The company's service offering covers every aspect of the corporate visual communications process from developing a visual media strategy and translating communications objectives into effective briefs through to supplier-management, world-class media production and visual asset management.

Croston said: "In two decades as head of film and video for one of the world's largest corporations I've been privileged to work with hundreds of creatives, crew and media specialists. Many were good, but the best just dazzle. They crackle with creativity and exude assured professionalism born out of years of practical experience. Having assembled a virtual team of the best through demonstrable track records working with some of the biggest brands and partners in the world, I know that whatever our clients commission will deliver flawlessly. HerioVisual brings together their passion, creative energy and priceless on-the-job knowledge into one virtual team."

HerioVisual is not solely a production agency; it covers the full range of visual media activity from client's perspective from helping to develop their corporate visual media strategy and translating their communications objectives into meaningful briefs to generate the optimum creative response through to managing their existing media assets.

HerioVisual is a virtual agency with no physical office building. Its production procedures combine covid-safe location shooting, state-of-the-art virtual editing, post-production, and client viewings. The mainly home-based team collaborate on-line. Croston continues, "If the pandemic has taught us anything it's that film production teams don't need to be physically co-located. We've adapted and reinvented our processes to bring surprising efficiency gains and reduced production costs with negligible trade-off'."

Further information at www.HerioVisual.com

Enquiries to: Press@HerioVisual.com , telephone +44(0)207 193 1994

