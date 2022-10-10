Steven Bartlett to Headline G-P's Second Annual PANGEO Global Employment Conference

Dragon's Den Star to discuss diversity, intuition & global success at 27 with G-P CEO, Bob Cahill

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY - G-P (Globalization Partners), the leading Global Employment Platform™ that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere,, is pleased to announce that Steven Bartlett will headline the EMEA stage for a fireside chat with G-P CEO, Bob Cahill at its flagship PANGEO Conference on October 18, 2022.

PANGEO is the original and largest global employment conference, presenting a world-class selection of speakers, growth experts, founders, and leaders to equip companies with the ideas, skills, and best practices to thrive in the world of global hybrid and remote work. The conference will bring together visionaries from around the world, who will discuss key trends, strategies, and personal experiences for building efficient and inclusive global remote teams.

Steven Bartlett is the youngest ever investor to appear on Dragon's Den, he is also Founder of the award winning and hugely innovative Social Chain, host of one of Europe's most successful podcasts, 'The Diary of a CEO' and author of Sunday Times Bestseller 'Happy Sexy Millionaire.' Steven runs a multi-million-pound business and is particularly passionate about inspiring entrepreneurs from a BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) background.

In his conversation with Bob Cahill, Steven will discuss the importance of challenging conventions, the impact of diversity on global teams, what the future of work looks like for him and his team and what the most important function of a CEO truly is.

"It's not every day we get to hear from someone one who has disrupted and transformed an entire sector, taken a company public and is now hosting one of Europe's leading podcasts - all before the age of 30," said Bob Cahill, CEO, G-P. "I am excited to be having this conversation with Steven Bartlett at our second PANGEO conference. We will discuss what it takes to win: in ventures, in leadership and in life, with an emphasis on diversity, inclusivity and innovation. I look forward to hearing Steven's differing perspectives as an investor, a board member an advisor and of course as a CEO."

"PANGEO represents the conference of today," said Steven Bartlett ahead of his interview. "Thousands of people; one day, multiple time zones, listening, learning, and exploring. What I love is the laser sharp focus on the topics up for discussion with the diverse breadth of leaders and founders whose experiences provide multiple insights on this same topic. We will all come away from PANGEO having learned something new and I am looking forward to that."

PANGEO will take place in three regions on October 18. To see a full list of speakers, click here. Please follow us on social media for exciting speaker announcements and updates. Registration is free and open to the public, for general registration click here. For media registration, click here.

About G-P

Hire international talent quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98 percent customer satisfaction ratings. G-P: Global Made Possible™

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

For Media Inquiries:

Siobhán Calpin

Senior PR Manager EMEA & APAC

scalpin@g-p.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913267/G_P_NEW_Logo.jpg

SOURCE G-P