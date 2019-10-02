Steve Oedekerk's 'Thumb Wars IX' Parody Feature Film Releases 3 Weeks Prior To 'Star Wars IX'… Everywhere

In an industry first, Thumb Wars IX parody feature film is releasing three weeks prior to Star Wars IX . When asked if he had any advance knowledge of the Star Wars IX storyline, Steve Oedekerk stated, "We may know thumb things."

Thumb Wars IX is the epic tale of Loke Skyskipper and his entire family lineage. The story will reveal the truth behind the seemingly reclusive Loke Skyskipper while tracking the ongoing internal conflict of Thumblo Ren and the mysterious origin story of Thumbray. The focus is on the fan base and ALL will be revealed.

"After years of hearing people say 'Dude, when are you going to make more Thumbs?' I thought I'd answer that with the first Thumb Feature Film. And it's ridiculously epic," said Oedekerk.

On the topic of a free global release for opening day, Oedekerk stated, "I thought it would be cool to make a feature film where anyone in the world can kick back and laugh with their family and friends regardless of their financial status. At the top of my career such an idea would have been logistically impossible. Free global events are currently a non-category that need to become one."

Thumb Wars IX releases free to the world and all devices on December 1, 2019. The Thumb Wars IX Teaser Trailer along with "first look" film images can be found at www.THUMB.com . Catch future content and story reveals on all @oedeworld accounts.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hy_XpOM667A

