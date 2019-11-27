Sterilization Equipment Market to Cross $9.9 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Recent improvements in sterilization technologies that are applicable to health care facilities is anticipated to propel sterilization equipment industry growth over the analysis period. Advancements in low-temperature sterilizers such as improved material compatibility, shorter cycles and expanded instrument capability proves beneficial for the business growth. Moreover, new biological indicators (BIs) with quicker readout times that have been introduced for the steam sterilization process will favor its adoption. Additionally, due to surging environmental surface contamination in health care facilities, there has been a great technological shift in the area of surface disinfection. Hence, above mentioned technological aspects should foster the overall market size. However, high cost associated with the equipment may impede the sterilization equipment industry demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1914

Sterilization equipment market is segmented based on product and end-use. The product segment includes heat sterilizers, low-temperature sterilizers, sterile membrane filters, radiation sterilization devices and consumables & accessories. Heat sterilizer segment was valued around USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to witness a lucrative growth trend during the analysis period. Heat sterilization is the conventional and oldest method of sterilization, used in hospitals as well as research & clinical laboratories. Heat sterilization is widely utilized in dental clinics for sterilization of dental equipment as well as instruments. It possesses a lesser risk of infection and is an effective way of killing micro-organisms and spores that fosters segmental progress. Additionally, this technique is comparatively more affordable and can be easily monitored for checking effectiveness than radiation sterilization devices. Furthermore, usage of depyrogenation oven and steam autoclaves in pre-clinical services fosters the overall industry growth.

Some major findings of the sterilization equipment market statistics report include:

Sterilization is a method of eradicating biological agents that specifically include transmissible agents including spore forms, fungi, unicellular eukaryotic organisms, fluids and bacteria among others

Increasing number of healthcare-associated infections in developing nations will foster the business expansion

Various developments in sterilization technologies that are applicable to healthcare facilities are some of the factors raising the prospect for advanced sterilization devices

Growing number of surgical procedures across the globe will eventually raise the demand for sterile equipment in hospital settings

Availability of several other sterilization techniques such as gas radiation, ionizing radiation and filtration will spur industry growth

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 148 market data tables & 8 figures & charts from the report, "Sterilization Equipment Market Size By Product Type (Heat Sterilizers {Depyrogenation Oven, Steam Autoclaves}, Low-temperature Sterilizers {Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers, Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers}, Sterile Membrane Filters, Radiation Sterilization Devices {Electron Beams, Gamma Rays}, Consumables & Accessories), By End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Biotech and Pharmaceutical companies, Medical Device Companies, Food & Beverage Industry), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE), Price Trends, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/sterilization-equipment-market

End-use segment covers hospitals & clinics, biotech and pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies and food & beverage industry among others. Food & beverage industry segment is anticipated to witness over 12% revenue share by 2025, attributed to technological advances coupled with a high adoption rate of ready-made and canned foods. Advanced sterilization processes such as high-pressure food preservation (HPP), non-thermal plasma and pulsed electric field (PEF) offer superior sterilization with no adverse effects. Moreover, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) focuses on nanoscience and nanotechnology for enhancing food safety. Thus, such government initiatives have led to the deployment of innovative and cutting-edge sterilization technologies, that will render significant impact on segmental growth.

Europe sterilization equipment market accounted for around USD 1.5 billion in 2018. Various guidelines proposed by the European Commission for proper validation of sterilization procedures as well as controlled use of equipment within the specified limits, result in development of efficient equipment. In addition, the European Commission has classified all devices that are used for disinfection as Class II devices. Thus, availability of advanced and effective sterilization equipment in the market will drive regional business expansion during the forthcoming years.

Some of the notable industry players operating in the sterilization equipment market are Fedegari, Advanced Sterilization Products, Getinge, 3M, Andersen Products, Absolute Medical, Boekel Scientific, Belimed, Celitron and LTE Scientific among others. The business players have undertaken numerous inorganic and organic growth strategies to sustain market competition. For instance, in May 2018, TSO3 received clearance for STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer from the U.S. regulators for multi-channelled flexible endoscopes sterilization. The new product development and approval helped the company in expanding its existing customer base.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1914

Browse Related Reports:

Dental Sterilization Market Trends Report 2025: Increasing number of cosmetic dentistry will drive the growth of dental sterilization industry over the upcoming years. Recent statistics show that cosmetic dentistry is now a surging market as growth in demand for perfect teeth, aesthetic looks, and alluring smiles proves that cosmetic dentistry firms are flourishing across the globe. Some of the key market players are A-Dec, HU-FRIEDY, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Midmark, Matachana, W&H group, Getinge, Nakanishi Scican, Tuttnauer, Crosstex and Planmeca Group.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/dental-sterilization-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.