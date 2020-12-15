Stericycle Receives Industry Recognition Across its Service Lines for Brand Excellence and Digital Health Product Innovation

Recent recognition for Stericycle's medical waste management, document destruction and communication solutions signal the company's continued industry leadership and expertise.

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL), a leading provider of medical waste and secure information destruction solutions in the United States, today announced its document destruction service line has been recognized among the United Kingdom's best brands, while its communication solutions service line has been recognized among the best digital health resources for consumers and healthcare professionals. This recognition comes just one month after Stericycle was recognized as a 2020 Enterprise Company of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group Awards for Business (BIG Awards) for its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.