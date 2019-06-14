Steelite International UK Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Mogogo Buffet Solutions

"New, innovative, quality products are the lifeblood of Steelite International. I am so enthused and proud to welcome Mogogo to our portfolio of creative products," said Steelite International President and CEO John Miles.

Yariv Kadosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Mogogo, said: "We could not be more thrilled to join Steelite International in the UK, the quality of the brands and the values Steelite represents are an ideal match for Mogogo's vision."

About Steelite International

Steelite International is a world leading manufacturer and supplier of award-winning tabletop and buffet products for the hospitality industry. Listening to our customers has allowed us to offer innovative solutions in china, metal, glass, wood and melamine. Servicing over 140 countries, we are committed to offering the best in functionality and design, while minimizing the effect on our environment.

About Mogogo

Mogogo is an international brand that designs and manufactures F&B furniture and related accessories. Born from an interdisciplinary passion for design and food Mogogo is led by designers and chefs that are driven by the desire to introduce innovative, and functional products to the market, with an environmentally friendly philosophy in mind.

