Steelite International Announces Acquisition of D.W. Haber & Son, Inc.

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hospitality tabletop and buffet supplier Steelite International has announced that it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire the assets of D.W. Haber & Son, the Bronx, NY, based maker of metal banquet and buffet products. This acquisition will give Steelite ownership of D.W. Haber & Son and Kenny Mack Designs, allowing for the opportunity to expand the product offering to a broader global audience.

"We are very pleased at the acquisition of D.W. Haber & Son and believe it perfectly fits in with the best-in-class strategy of our products," stated Steelite International President and CEO John Miles. "David Haber and his team have done a terrific job expanding on the traditions of innovation, design, and quality for which the Haber family has done for more than 100 years."

D.W. Haber & Son started in 1902 as a silver repair company. Now, four generations later, Haber products are in hospitality venues all around the world. The current Haber customer base includes casinos and prestigious resorts in addition to many of the world's most excellent hotel groups and many country & city clubs. Recent international expansion has allowed Haber to compete globally, offering their quality and value-centric banquet and buffet worldwide.

"We could not be more excited for our products to join the Steelite International family," stated Haber CEO and President David Haber. "It is a perfect combination of like-minded product development teams that consistently create unique, reliable foodservice equipment with a focus on durability, style, and functionality unsurpassed in the industry. The Steelite brand is synonymous with success, and we look forward to helping continue that trend."

The acquisition was announced at the 100th National Restaurant Show in Chicago and is the second acquisition announced by Steelite International since CEO, and President John Miles led a buyout of the Stoke-on-Trent, England based company in June of 2016. Formal closing of the purchase agreement transpired on May 17th, 2019. David Haber will be an integral part of the seamless transition.

Steelite International is a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of award-winning tabletop and buffet products for the hospitality industry. Listening to customers has allowed Steelite to offer innovative solutions in china, metal, glass, wood, and melamine. Servicing over 140 countries, Steelite is committed to providing the best in functionality and design, while minimizing the effect on our environment. www.steelite.com

Kimberly Matienzo

VP Global Marketing

Steelite International

330-383-3356

kmatienzo@steeliteusa.com

Related Links

www.steeliteusa.com



SOURCE Steelite International