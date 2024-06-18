Stax Opens New Central London Office Amidst Rapid U.K. Expansion

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, today announced the opening of a new office in Central London. This expansion follows the January hiring of Phil Dunne as managing director to lead the firm's U.K. and EMEA practice and strategic growth efforts. Aiming to double its headcount by 2025, Stax quickly outgrew its previous space in less than a year and sought new premises to accommodate its rapid expansion in the U.K. market. Stax's substantial growth with U.K. and European private equity clients, coupled with its team expansion, underscores the enduring appeal of the U.K. mid-market—particularly in the M&A landscape and private equity ecosystem.

"It's exciting to witness Stax expanding once again in London. As I lead our U.K. and EMEA growth strategy, we are keenly focused on strengthening our brand in the local market," stated Phil Dunne, U.K. Managing Director. "We have recently achieved significant accolades, such as being named a finalist in the 2024 Real Deals Private Equity Awards for Commercial Due Diligence Provider of the Year. Additionally, we just won the U.S. SME Growth and Investment in the U.K. award at the BritishAmerican Business Transatlantic Growth Awards."

Dunne elaborated, "Another key objective is team expansion, with the goal of doubling our headcount by 2025. As Stax broadens its sector expertise, we are actively recruiting at all levels with a special emphasis on strategic senior roles, particularly in healthcare and consumer verticals. This will enable us in London to provide our clients with a comprehensive portfolio of specialized experts spanning across technology, industrials, business services, healthcare, consumer and retail, and information services."

"This year, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Stax, we're excited to be closer to our London-based clients to better serve their needs. We continue to deliver transaction advisory services to our extensive roster of U.S.-based clients who are rapidly entering into the U.K. market, as well as our U.K. and EMEA-based clients expanding into the U.S. market. By supporting both sides of this dynamic ecosystem, Stax is experiencing significant growth," shared Paul Edwards, Global Practice Leader. "We are committed to our U.K. growth strategy and leveraging it to drive our expansion across Europe, fueled by substantial growth in our European private equity engagements from clients who value our unique, data-driven advisory offerings."

As Stax strives to deliver the highest level of service to our clients, the company is also dedicated to strengthening its European team and providing employees with expanded resources and opportunities for professional growth and development. Stax is hiring across levels, with a particular focus on senior leaders with healthcare and consumer expertise. Those interested in joining a dynamic organization and a growing U.K. team are encouraged to apply now.

About Stax LLC

Stax LLC is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and the events ecosystem. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook.

