Statistics on Body Fat Reduction Market Size & Share Worth Over USD 14450.2 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 9.7%, Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global body fat reduction market size was worth USD 8,291.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 14,450.2 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.7 percent over the forecast period.

Body Fat Reduction Market: Overview

Adipose tissue, also known as body fat, is a complex connective tissue with specific functions in endocrine and metabolic function. In health, medicine or physical fitness, body fat reduction refers to a reduction in total body mass caused by loss of fluid, removal of body fat adipose tissue, or lean mass, particularly muscle, bone mineral deposits, tendon, and other connective tissue. Body fat removal methods are largely used in cosmetic surgery to remove excess fats or fatty tissue from the body, surgically or non-surgically. Different treatments such as cryolipolysis, red light therapy, liposuction, abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), laser lipolysis, ultrasound, and injectable treatment are available on the market. The rise in the prevalence of obesity is expected to drive demand for body fat reduction procedures. Obesity is rising as a public health problem in developed and developing countries, mostly because of stressful and unhealthy lifestyles among the population. Therefore, people are looking for solutions to reduce excess body fat, as being overweight is the main reason for the chain of other significant diseases. Increasing focus on outer appearance and aesthetics is also promoting the growth of the body fat reduction market.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/body-fat-reduction-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

204 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Body Fat Reduction Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Body Fat Reduction Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.7 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Body Fat Reduction Market was valued at approximately USD 8291.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 14450.2 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. Obesity is rising as a public health problem in developed and developing countries, mostly because of stressful and unhealthy lifestyles among the population.

Adopting natural methods to reduce weight, such as opting for healthy lifestyles, reducing calorie intake, increasing physical activities, and adopting a healthy diet might hamper the growth of the body fat reduction market.

North America accounted for a major share of the global body fat reduction market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

accounted for a major share of the global body fat reduction market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth due to the overall population increase, investments in the healthcare sector, and the rise in facilities offering body fat reduction services in the region.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Body Fat Reduction Market By Procedure (Surgical, Non-surgical), By Gender (Male, Female), By Service Provider (Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Spas, Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Body Fat Reduction Market: Growth Drivers

The rise in the number of people suffering from obesity to drive market growth.

Obesity is rising as a public health problem in developed and developing countries, mostly because of stressful and unhealthy lifestyles among the population. The rise in cases of obesity is also seen due to lifestyle changes, poor eating habits, adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, and lack of exercise. Therefore, people are looking for solutions to reduce excess body fat, as being overweight is the main reason for the chain of other significant diseases. All of these factors are projected to spur the global body fat reduction market growth.

Body Fat Reduction Market: Restraints

Adoption of the conventional method of reducing obesity hinders the market growth.

Adopting natural methods to reduce weight, such as opting for healthy lifestyles, reducing calorie intake, increasing physical activities, and adopting a healthy diet might hamper the growth of the body fat reduction market.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/body-fat-reduction-market

Global Body Fat Reduction Market: Opportunities

Technological advancements bring up several growth opportunities.

Technological advancements in the treatment of body fat reduction procedures such as surgical methods: abdominoplasty, cryolipolysis, & liposuction and non-surgical methods: ultrasound, lipolysis, laser, & other treatments are on the rise, owing to an increase in consumption for enhancement of aesthetics, excessive fat decrease, and various body shape contouring treatments due to self-consciousness among individuals. This will provide opportunities for key players in the global body fat reduction market growth.

Global Body Fat Reduction Market: Challenges

The high cost of body fat reduction treatment hinders the market growth.

The cost of body fat reduction treatment is high, and it is still difficult for many target customers to afford these services. Hence, the body fat reduction market is still stagnant in countries which are having lower disposable income and low purchasing power.

Global Body Fat Reduction Market: Segmentation

The global body fat reduction market is segregated based on procedure, gender, and service provider.

Based on procedure, the market is divided into surgical and non-surgical. The surgical segment dominates the market, accounting for a major share of global sales. As surgical methods give better results and are also time efficient, surgical methods are more preferred than non-surgical methods.

Based on gender, the market is classified into male and female. Over the forecast period, the female segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Females are more conscious about their appearance and opt for body fat reduction methods.

The market is classified into hospitals, clinics, medical spas, and others based on the service provider. The clinic's segment dominates the market, accounting for a major global revenue share. Clinics provide specific body fat reduction services to required individuals.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/body-fat-reduction-market

List of Key Players in Body Fat Reduction Market:

Amirlak Plastic Surgery

JK plastic surgery center

Apollo cosmetic clinics

Elite Body Sculpture

The Plastic Surgery Clinics

Transform Cosmetic Surgery

VIDA Wellness & Beauty

Elite Body Sculpture

Waldman Schantz Plastic Surgery Centerm

VLCC Wellness & Beauty Center among others.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Body Fat Reduction Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Body Fat Reduction Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Body Fat Reduction Market Industry?

What segments does the Body Fat Reduction Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Body Fat Reduction Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 8291.5 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 14450.2 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.7 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Amirlak Plastic Surgery, JK plastic surgery center, Apollo cosmetic clinics, Elite Body Sculpture, The Plastic Surgery Clinics, Transform Cosmetic Surgery, VIDA Wellness & Beauty, Elite Body Sculpture, Waldman Schantz Plastic Surgery Centerm, and VLCC Wellness & Beauty Center among others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5661

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/body-fat-reduction-market

Recent Developments

October 2019 : Lindora acquired Erchonia's Zerona Z6, which manufactures body contouring machines that provide full-body fat loss treatment. This has helped the company to strengthen its body fat reduction service portfolio in the West region.

: Lindora acquired Erchonia's Zerona Z6, which manufactures body contouring machines that provide full-body fat loss treatment. This has helped the company to strengthen its body fat reduction service portfolio in the West region. October 2019 : VLCC Wellness announced a strategic partnership with Minor Hotels to expand its beauty centers and therapeutic wellness. This partnership has helped the company to expand its business opportunities.

Regional Dominance:

North America dominated the body fat reduction market in 2021.

North America accounted for a major share of the global body fat reduction market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to a rise in obesity cases, key players providing body fat reduction services, advancements in technology, an increase in healthcare expenditure, and a rise in government initiatives in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth due to the overall population increase, investments in the healthcare sector, and the rise in facilities offering body fat reduction services in the region.

Global Body Fat Reduction Market is segmented as follows:

Body Fat Reduction Market: By Procedure Outlook (2022-2028)

Surgical

Non-surgical

Body Fat Reduction Market: By Gender Outlook (2022-2028)

Male

Female

Body Fat Reduction Market: By Service Provider Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical Spas

Others

Body Fat Reduction Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Body Fat Reduction Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-body-fat-reduction-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Skin Care Products Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global skin care products market size was worth around USD 914.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,719.1 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.1 percent over the forecast period.

The global skin care products market size was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.1 percent over the forecast period. Gel Implants Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global gel implants market size was worth around USD 1.35 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1.87 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.35% between 2022 and 2028.

The global gel implants market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.35% between 2022 and 2028. DHA from Algae Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global DHA from algae market size was worth around USD 384.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 569.9 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8% over the forecast period.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research