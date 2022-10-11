Static Cold Storage Gaining Immense Traction in Organ Preservation Solutions Owing to Wide Applicability: Fact.MR Report

Increase In Cirrhosis & Chronic Liver Disorders, Constant Advancements In Organ Preservation Techniques, Favorable Reimbursement Scenario, Growing Number Of Surgical Transplantation / Implantation, And Various Awareness Campaigns Regarding Organ Donation Are Anticipated To Positively Impact Market Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global organ preservation solutions market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 330 million by the end of 2027.

Organ preservation solutions are only set up and maintained by the biological conditions (temperature and oxygen) required to keep a given organ in storage. To retain their anatomical and physiological functions, certain body organs need particular and appropriate storage conditions. The methods and products employed for organ preservation are crucial for donor organ quality, which has a direct impact on the morbidity and survival rates of a patient following transplantation.

The world's geriatric population is growing every day, which has raised the number of multi-organ failures and organ transplant procedures. The market for organ preservation solutions is being driven by the need for effective management of organ transfer from donors. Organs obtained from donors need to be handled and cared for properly, which is accomplished by keeping the organs in cryogenic systems. There has been an exponential increase in the number of businesses offering organic preservation methods to preserve and transport organs from donors to patients.

Get A Sample Copy of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7752

Innovations in organ preservation techniques are probably encouraged by the rising global interest in organ transplantation operations. The development of novel and advanced methods for organ preservation is stimulating growth. Such techniques lessen the possibility of reperfusion injury after transplantation and enhance the results in cold storage for both clinical and experimental trials. Market growth is also being positively impacted by an increase in government and non-government laws and initiatives to promote organ donation.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for organ preservation solutions is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027.

The global organ preservation solutions market is currently valued at US$ 233 million .

. Market in Canada is anticipated to amplify at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period.

is anticipated to amplify at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. The normothermic machine perfusion segment is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Market in Germany is set to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027.

Get Customize Report as per Your Requirements!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7752

Winning Strategy

Key market participants are concentrating on the approval and introduction of new solutions to diversify their product offerings. Top organ preservation solution providers are embracing advanced technologies to provide the finest service for patients in need.

In 2021, XVIVO Perfusion collaborated with Contatti Medical to grow its business and have access to a wide network of transplantation centres in Brazil , the biggest country in Latin America .

Organ Preservation Solutions Market: Key Players

BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Lifeline Scientific, Inc.

Preservation Solutions, Inc.

XVIVO Perfusion AB

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bridge to Life Ltd.

Accord Healthcare

OrganOx Limited

ToleroTech, Inc.

Claris Injectables Limited

Paragonix Technologies Inc.

BioTime, Inc.

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7752

Organ Preservation Solutions Industry Research Segments

By Technique :

Static Cold Storage



Hypothermic Machine Perfusion



Normothermic Machine Perfusion



Others

By Organ Type :

Kidneys



Liver



Lungs



Heart



Others

By End User :

Organ Transplant Centers



Hospitals



Specialty Clinics

By Region :

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global organ preservation solutions market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of technique (static cold storage, hypothermic machine perfusion, normothermic machine perfusion, others), organ type (kidneys, liver, lungs, heart, others), and end user (organ transplant centers, hospitals, and specialty clinics), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Browse Latest Healthcare Industry Reports By Fact.MR

Lung Preservation Systems Market: The major driving factor for the growth of the lung preservation systems market is raising awareness for lung transplant surgeries in various lung-related diseases. As per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), almost 12 million of the total U.S. population are assumed to be living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), causing the highest number of respiratory failure.

Gamete Preservation Market: Improvements in cryopreservation techniques, rising care, emergence of fertility tourism, and growing induction to infertility treatment are the key components driving the market growth. Rising occurrences of miscarriages are similarly among few key components boosting the turn of events.

Cryopreservation & Fertilization Media Market : New product launches and approvals is one of the key trends observed in the cryopreservation & fertilization media market. The players in the market are aiming to launch products with enhanced features such as longer shelf-life and improved efficacy.

Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Market: Global kidney dialysis equipment sales are valued at around US$ 21 billion in 2022. The kidney dialysis equipment and supplies market is projected to register 5% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 26 billion by the end of 2026.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Market: Increasing incidence of ADPKD worldwide, rising prevalence of kidney failure, and favourable reimbursements in developed countries are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the polycystic kidney disease treatment market over the forecast period.

Lung Management Products Market: North America market for Lung Management Products is the growing awareness about the availability of lung management products for treatment of various chronic lung diseases and related ailments. North America market for lung management products is expected to contribute the highest share owing it to the rising and supportive government policies in the region and easy availability of lung management products.



About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That's why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR