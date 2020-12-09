State Asset Management Agency Receives Iso Antibribery Certification

Second Uzbek government entity to receive international standard

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Asset Management Agency of Uzbekistan ("SAMA") is pleased to announce, on International Anti-Corruption Day, it has received the ISO 37001: 2016 certification – an international standard on anti-bribery management systems.

The ISO 37001:2016 international standard helps organizations tackle corruption and incorporates existing, well-established anti-bribery principles, such as guidance within the UK's Bribery Act.

The standard sets out requirements and provides guidance for an organisation's management system to prevent, detect and respond to bribery and comply with anti-bribery laws and relevant voluntary commitments. The certification contributes to goals 8, 11 and 16 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, in particular goal 16, 'peace, justice and strong institutions.'

SAMA received the certification following a rigorous audit of its existing processes and systems. It is now the second State entity in Uzbekistan to take receipt following the Ministry of Justice earlier this year.

Sunnatillo Bekenov, Director of the State Assets Management Agency, said:

"We are very proud to be the second State entity to receive this ISO certification for our anti-bribery management system. As the significant state privatisation programme continues, investors – domestic and international– can be confident our operations are increasingly in line with international best practice."

Certification is part of broader ongoing activities by SAMA to improve the efficiency and transparency of its operations. The objective is to provide confidence to investors, entrepreneurs, government authorities, and other stakeholders that its business processes are aligned with international best practice.

These ongoing activities include:

Development and approval of new internal regulations;

Updating existing regulations to align international standards;

Removing bureaucratic obstacles;

Where medium/high levels of risk exist – reducing the human factor in SAMA's activities;

Automating services provided by SAMA;

Creating a new framework for conflict-of-interest disclosures for SAMA employees; and

Improving transparency in personnel appraisals to increase fairness, impartiality and reduce nepotism

About ISO 37001:2016 and the UN SDGs

The standard ISO 37001:2016 contributes to the following UN Sustainable Development Goals:

Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth

Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all

Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable

Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong institutions

Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels

More information here https://www.iso.org/standard/65034.html

SOURCE State Asset Management Agency