STAR-STUDDED LINEUP OF INNOVATORS, POLICYMAKERS, EDUCATORS, AND CHANGEMAKERS TO TAKE TO THE STAGE AT BETT UK 2024: THE WORLD'S BIGGEST EDTECH SHOW

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global EdTech community were today urged to secure their ticket for Bett UK 2024, the world's biggest EdTech show, just days before on-time registration closes on Wednesday 13 December. While delegates will still be able to register past this date to visit the show, they will not be able to sign up for interactive sessions and make the most of everything Bett has to offer.

More than 400 speakers will take to stage to present their take on this year's theme, 'Teaching to thrive in fast-changing times'. Bett UK 2024 promises to deliver a host of engaging talks, roundtable discussions, and workshops led by industry experts, leading technologists, and inspirational changemakers, addressing the most pressing issues facing the education industry – from the impact of generative AI to EdTech's potential for increasing inclusivity.

Taking place 24-26th January 2024 at London's ExCel Centre, Bett UK 2024 will bring together more than 30,000 stakeholders – including more than 600 innovative EdTech and resource solution providers showcasing cutting-edge and impactful products and services.

The first day will open with an address by Rt Hon Gillian Keegan MP, the UK's Secretary of State for Education. Then, to kick things off, world-renowned ballerina Dame Darcey Bussell DBE will be sharing her passion for promoting the arts in schools through her charity, the DDMIX Trust, and engaging attendees in the magic of dance. Afterwards, acclaimed documentary presenter Louis Theroux will be interviewing a special guest on their experience of neurodiversity approaches in education. As AI development explodes, revolutionising the world of EdTech, Microsoft's Chief Scientist Jaime Teevan will deliver a thought-provoking keynote address about the future of AI and productivity.

In a fireside chat, former member of England's national football team Alex Scott MBE will discuss building resilience and empowering youth through physical education. Dr Jason Arday, a sociologist and the youngest Black person ever appointed to a Professorial Chair at the University of Cambridge, will be delivering a keynote speech about tackling educational inequalities and promoting social justice. Namya Joshi, a 16-year-old Indian tech prodigy and Minecraft Student Ambassador at Microsoft, who has trained thousands of teachers and students worldwide, will later share her expertise on building engaging game-based lesson plans that support social-emotional development.

Attendees will also hear from Baroness Floella Benjamin about her time as one of Britain's favourite children's TV presenters, and learn about the magic of storytelling from celebrated poet and children's author Michael Rosen.

Teacher and podcast sensation Lee Parkinson – better known as Mr P ICT – will offer his expertise on embedding EdTech tools in the curricula. Dan Fitzpatrick, best-selling author of 'The AI Classroom' will be returning to Bett to share insights on harnessing the AI in education, and Kay Firth-Butterfield, a renowned global authority on the ethics of AI, will discuss why it's essential to get governance right before using it with vulnerable groups. The impact of AI on children's safety will also be examined by Peter Wanless, CEO of NSPCC, and Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media.

At Ahead by Bett – a theatre dedicated to facilitating conversation around the future of Higher and Further Education – Rose Luckin, Professor at University College London and host of the EdTech Podcast, will join Ian Dunn, Provost at Coventry University, in asking how ethical AI analytics can be used to harness student data, and shine a light on what's really happening in learning. Nina Huntemann, Chief Academic Officer at leading online learning platform Chegg, will delve into the potential for AI-enabled personalised learning assistance to help learners feel supported and learn with confidence. Case studies of how schools have handled cyberattacks and adapted for changing workforces will be highlighted in the 'Sandbox' at Ahead by Bett.

Additionally, Andreas Schleicher, Director for Education and Skills at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, will be joined by Dr Choi Yuk-lin, Secretary for Education – Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, for a panel discussion on innovating educational policy and best practices.

Emma Vandore, Head of Content at Bett, said:

"Our aim each year is to provide a truly global meeting place for educators, changemakers, and the world's leading EdTech innovators to have inspiring exchanges and spark solutions to ensure students and schools everywhere get the most out of technology. We are excited to have such an incredible lineup of visionary speakers and EdTech experts, who are leading the way in innovation, and can share fresh perspectives, strategies, and personalised guidance.

"With technology constantly transforming the education landscape, it's imperative that diverse groups come together to learn from each other and chart the best path forward. In particular this year, we look forward to introducing our enhanced Connect @ Bett platform, which will make it easier than ever for the right people to connect with each other at the show. With the registration deadline just a few days away, I urge educators to secure their ticket so they don't miss out on everything Bett UK 2024 has to offer."

Bett UK 2024 promises a host of new features. This include TableTalks – an innovate new programme of peer-to-peer roundtable discussions, connecting educators and policymakers with shared topics of interest – as well as Tech User Labs – which provide opportunities for educators to receive hands-on advice from exhibitors in getting the most out of tech, helping improve their purchasing expertise. With Bett's brand-new digital platform Connect @ Bett, educators can identify the right EdTech solutions for their particular purchasing dilemma, and schedule one-on-one meetings with exhibitors. Attendees who register for Bett UK past 13 December will not be able to sign up for these interactive sessions.

Bett UK 2024 will also see the return of the show's three flagship prizes, the Bett Awards, Kids Judge Bett, and the UK Design4SDGs Design Challenge.

Participants can register their interest for Bett UK 2024 online. Registration closes on 13 December 2024.

