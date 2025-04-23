Star-studded line-up takes shape for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix After-Race Concerts

Taking place from December 4-7, this year will be no different with three exceptional headline acts already confirmed and a fourth set to be revealed.

David Powell, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer at Ethara, said: "The Yasalam programme is a highlight of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend and we take great care in curating a dynamic mix of artists each year. We are delighted with the lineup for 2025 and look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world for four days of unmissable entertainment on and off the track."

Although racing officially begins on Friday, December 5, gates will open at Yas Marina Circuit a day earlier for the fan favourite Pit Lane Walk and several interactive fan experiences before Benson Boone gets the party started at Etihad Park on Thursday night. The charismatic American has amassed an army of fans with his retro style and smash hits such as Beautiful Things and Slow It Down.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Metallica will bring their thunderous guitars and hard rock anthems to the stage on Saturday night.

Katy Perry, the global star behind hits such as Firework, Roar and Teenage Dream will close the show on Sunday night after the chequered flag has been waved on the track. Friday night's headline act is yet to be revealed.

Building on the huge success of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend which attracted a record 190,000 spectators - including 110,000 at the After-Race Concerts - and was recognised at the F1 Awards as 'Best Event Spectacle', the 2025 event will offer an unbeatable mix of elite sport, world-class entertainment, and unique fan experiences.

Access to the After-Race Concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders, with an option to upgrade to Golden Circle to get closest to the stage.

All After-Race Concerts are included in the 'four-day ticket' along with exclusive access to Yas Island's many attractions, including Ferrari World, Sea World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World and other cultural landmarks across Abu Dhabi such as Qasr Al Watan and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix remains the only twilight race on the F1 calendar and provides a spectacular and visually stunning finale to the season.

The event is expected to be sold out with tickets already in unprecedented demand. Fans are urged to book without delay.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit: www.abudhabigp.com.

