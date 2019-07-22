Star Power and Artisanal Cultivation Add New Dimensions to the Cannabis Market

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The evolving cannabis market has gained substantial popularity through the advocacy of prominent public figures. Cannabis used to be a taboo in most societies, however now, cannabis is becoming a topic that is publicly endorsed by millions. Notably, a handful of celebrities have brought the industry into the spotlight with their support as influential figures such as Seth Rogan, Snoop Dogg, Olivia Wilde, Jay Z, Danny DeVito, Wiz Khalifa, and Willie Nelson have all voiced their supportive opinions on the legalization of cannabis. Furthermore, certain celebrities have even launched their own cannabis-based brands for consumers to enjoy. For instance, Willie Nelson operates his own cannabis company called "Willie's Reserve." On his site, he sells a variety of products such as pre-rolled joints, dried flower, edibles, and oil concentrates. Moreover, Nelson has his own strain that was bred for him. The strain is named directly after him and causes uplifting and euphoric effects for its consumers. According to Wikileaf, many users have said they feel an increase in their creative spark and are filled with energy. Additionally, the strain is also popular among those looking to alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression. Furthermore, other consumers have utilized the strain to suppress nausea, glaucoma, migraines, and inflammation. The Willie Nelson strain is comprised of two Sativa strains, Vietnamese Black and Highland Nepalese. Generally, before the emergence of the legal cannabis market, many consumers had no idea where their supply came from. However, following the proliferation of legalization, vendors are required to disclose the seed-to-sale process of the plant to consumers. And overall the plant's legalization is causing more consumers to avoid the black market and purchase their cannabis from a legal source instead. As a result, by 2024, the cannabis market is expected to reach USD 89.1 Billion from USD 14.5 Billion in 2018, according to Mordor Intelligence. Additionally, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Pasha Brands Ltd. (OTC: CRFTF) (CSE: CRFT), Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA), Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX-V: OGI), Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CURLF) (CSE: CURA), iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ITHUF) (CSE: IAN)

The Willie Nelson plant is a tall and lanky plant and is typically grown within indoor or greenhouse facilities. Indoor facilities can typically yield an average of about 18 ounces of bud per square meter. Normally, the strain takes around 10 to 12 weeks to grow, and in some cases, it may take even longer to harvest. Within indoor facilities, cultivators can adjust the environmental settings in order to provide optimal growing conditions for the plants. For instance, cultivators can finagle with the lighting, irrigation, and airflow of the facility in order to find the optimal settings. In particular, plants that are generally shorter and denser require more airflow compared to tall and lanky plants so molding doesn't occur. In the case for the Willie Nelson strain, cultivators have to check the top of the plant to ensure molding doesn't occur. As such, the proper and adequate growing environment allows cultivators to grow superior buds and yield a larger harvest. Furthermore, some cultivators have taken an additional step to assure that the buds are more potent and natural. Smaller cultivators usually engage in growing "craft cannabis," which is the meticulous process of growing cannabis by hand. On the other hand, large scale producers grow tons of cannabis and usually use machinery to harvest. The use of machinery can potentially reduce the number of cannabinoids within the buds and also decrease the yield. As a result, craft cultivators tend to hand-trim and monitor each and every individual plant to protect the cannabinoids. "Nothing evokes passionate debate in the cannabis community like the threat of big business taking over. The arguments against big marijuana fill the internet. The heartfelt plea to preserve small farms is echoed throughout the US, Canada, and Jamaica," said Michael Camplin, Sales Manager for GGS Structures. "The real reason craft cannabis will never die, is human beings want choice. We all want freedom of choice in our lives. This is the foundation that many of today's cannabis farmers started on, and this is the essential human spirit.

Pasha Brands Ltd. (OTC: CRFTF) (CSE: CRFT) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: CRFT). Earlier last week, the Company announced that, "its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) trading under the ticker symbol "ZZD".

Pasha operates as a brand house representing Canada's most established craft cannabis cultivators, producers and retailers. This listing serves as the European market's first look at the vertically integrated craft cannabis organization. Within the Pasha umbrella resides award-winning brands that have firmly established themselves in British Columbia – a region known around the world for its high-quality craft cannabis product. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "CRFT."

'Our Frankfurt listing is an important step in the Company's growth, enabling European investors and capital managers to participate in our success as we continue to expand Pasha globally,' said Patrick Brauckmann, Executive Chairman of Pasha Brands. 'We are excited to now be trading on multiple liquid global exchanges, which offer access to the Company's shares for institutional and retail investors all over the world.'

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany with over 1.4 million securities tradable such as stocks, bonds, ETFs, ETCs, ETNs, funds, warrants and certificates.

About Pasha Brands: Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pasha is a vertically integrated, prohibition-era brand house firmly rooted in BC's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product processing, and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella. Pasha's subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a license to sell medical cannabis products in Canada. Pasha and BC Craft are also developing a craft cannabis campus, which is dedicated to bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada. BC Craft is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market.

Pasha's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "CRFT" and on the FSE under the symbol "ZZD". For more information, please visit www.pashabrands.com."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Pasha Brands Ltd. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhaATntJ52Y

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA) is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, the planet, product quality and innovation. Aphria Inc. recently announced that its German subsidiary Aphria Deutschland GmbH had been awarded a fifth lot for the cultivation of medical cannabis in Germany as part of the Company's previously awarded license from the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices("BfArM"). The additional lot was provisionally awarded to Aphria Germany in April and was secured following a review by a German court, which affirmed the original decision by the BfArM. With this decision, Aphria Germany won the maximum output from the German tender process – a total of five lots – and stands as the only licensed producer in Germany with the permission to grow all three strains of medical cannabis approved by the BfArM. "We are thrilled about our successful conclusion to the German tender process, which has awarded Aphria with the most comprehensive license in the country," said Hendrik Knopp, Managing Director of Aphria Germany. "This award affirms Aphria's leading position in the German medical cannabis market. Construction on our indoor cultivation facility continues to progress rapidly and we look forward to supplying Germany's first domestically-grown medical cannabis in early calendar 2020."

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX-V: OGI) is a NASDAQ Global Select and TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly-owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. Organigram Holdings Inc. recently announced its results for the third quarter ended May 31st, 2019. "We continued to report strong sales in our third quarter and now have distribution in all ten provinces. In our fiscal year to date, we have generated strong operating and financial results, placing us among the leaders in the Canadian industry. While we saw a temporary reduction in yield per plant in Q3 due to temporary changes in growing protocols, not only have our yields returned to historical levels, but we have seen a meaningful increase in average cannabinoid levels in harvests to date in Q4" said Greg Engel, Chief Executive Officer. "We have seen adult recreational cannabis sales highly correlate to the presence of physical retail stores based on a comparison of the provinces in Canada. The Canadian market is positioned to grow significantly with more retail stores opening – particularly in the two most populous provinces of Ontario and Quebec - and the upcoming legalization and availability of edibles and derivative products. We expect to remain a national market leader by maintaining our track record of meeting supply commitments and delivering high-quality product to our customers. Our experienced team continues to de-risk our edibles and derivative strategy in order to be ready to launch the most popular cannabis product forms upon legalization."

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) (CSE: CURA) is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. recently announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire GR Companies, Inc., the largest private vertically-integrated multi-state operator, in a cash and stock deal valued at approximately USD 875 Million. This transaction solidifies Curaleaf's position as the world's largest cannabis company by revenue and the largest in the U.S. across key operating metrics. The highly complementary acquisition brings together the largest public and largest private multi-state operators in the U.S. to offer a full range of products to consumers in states across the country. As a market leader throughout the Midwest, Grassroots has a portfolio of 61 dispensary licenses, with 20 operating today, and 17 cultivation and processing licenses that will substantially accelerate Curaleaf's continued expansion across the nation. "With the acquisition of Grassroots and the pending acquisition of Select, Curaleaf is the world's largest cannabis company by both revenue and operating presence," said Joseph Lusardi, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf. "With a combined 68 open dispensaries, this transaction significantly accelerates our expansion strategy and strengthens our reach across the medical and adult-use markets. In addition, it enhances the depth of our retail and wholesale platform across the country. By leveraging our scale, as well as our market leading capabilities and expertise, we will continue to deliver value for our shareholders."

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ITHUF) (CSE: IAN) owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. CBD For Life, a subsidiary of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc., recently announced that it is continuing to expand its retail presence with a partnership with Dillard's, Inc. The Company's CBD-infused wellness, self-care, and beauty products are currently available throughout Dillard's 265 department stores spanning 29 states—with initial purchase orders received for a range of CBD For Life's products including pure CBD rubs, roll-on oils, eye serum, face and body cleanser, hand and body massage lotion, as well as CBD-infused bath bombs, just to name a few. "We're excited for our products to be featured on the shelves of one of the largest and most well-regarded fashion retailers in the United States," said Beth Stavola, Co-Founder of CBD For Life and Chief Strategy Officer of iAnthus. "The ability to reach an even broader audience via the well-established customer base of a great partner like Dillard's brings us another step closer to achieving our end goal of establishing CBD For Life as a household name in beauty and wellness."

