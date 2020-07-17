SINGAPORE, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REC Group, the international pioneering company based out of Singapore with its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tuas, is helping power the COVID-19 recovery facility at the Changi exhibition center with clean solar energy.

Power for powerful technologies

The 240.9 kW installation at Changi site consists of 660 REC Alpha Series solar panels, producing clean energy of about 40,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh), equivalent to the average monthly energy use of 100 four-room Housing and Development Board flats.

The present system supplies 20 percent of the projected overall energy demand of the recovery facility. The system also indirectly helps to cool the facility, with a 3-degree differential in ambient temperature inside tents.

This is the latest major project empowered by REC high-efficiency products - and one of many in the island nation; the other notable ones being Singapore Sustainable Academy, Singapore Sports Hub, Tiger Beer Brewery among others. "COVID-19 recovery facility is a great example of resilience and we are humbled to be powering this with made in Singapore solar panels," says REC Group's CEO Steve O'Neil.

Always a Strong Partner

Explore the inspiring story, how REC Group is standing strong with Singapore with this interactive document and see how the brand is quietly pushing the clean-tech revolution with solar panels proudly made in Singapore.

Interactive PDF: Read it here

About REC Group:

REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power in order to facilitate global energy transitions. Committed to quality and innovation, REC offers photovoltaic modules with leading high quality, backed by an exceptional low warranty claims rate of less than 100ppm. Founded in Norway in 1996, REC employs 2,000 people and has an annual solar panel capacity of 1.8 GW. With over 10 GW installed worldwide, REC is empowering more than 16 million people with clean solar energy. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway, operational headquarters in Singapore, and regional bases in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Find out more at recgroup.com and on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1215797/REC_Group_COVID_19_Facility_Changi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1192349/REC_Group_Logo.jpg

For further information, please contact:

Dennis Ching

Marketing Manager

dennis.ching@recgroup.com

REC Solar Pte Ltd

152 Beach Road, Gateway East

Level 2-01/04

Singapore 189721

SOURCE REC Group

Related Links

https://www.recgroup.com

