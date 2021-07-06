Stain Remover Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 27,835.54 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global stain remover market report.

The stain remover market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.11% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global stain remover market is likely to witness healthy growth mainly in residential sectors for cleaning purposes worldwide. The rising use of stain remover products is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and people around the world have become more conscious about their health, hygiene, and maintaining cleanliness around them. Powder stain removers are widely adopted by various end-user industries, and they commonly consist of detergents. Offline distribution of stain remover products contributed more than 60% share in the global stain remover market. Major offline distribution channels include supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others. The residential sector contributes a major share to the global stain remover products. In the residential sector, stain removers are used for removing stains from clothes, cleaning kitchen sinks or tiles, and eliminating spots or marks caused on materials by the contact and absorption of foreign substance. In terms of region, APAC dominates the global stain remover market, followed by North America .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, distribution channel, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 22 other vendors

Stain Remover Market – Segmentation

The liquid-based product generally works on the absorbing and dissolving principle. The product is used on certain types of wet and dry stains such as tea and coffee mark on clothes. Manufacturers are offering a variety of products to remove tough stains. For instance, the Vanish Oxi Action liquid a product by Reckitt Benckiser is one of the best liquid stain remover products in the world which works exceptionally well on tough marks and gaining high momentum among users.

The changing global consumption patterns are greatly influenced by marketing and distribution strategies. Offline channels accounted for the majority of the global stain remover market share. Specialty stores and online channels are expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years.

The rising activities in the residential sector such as the construction of houses, remodeling, and renovations of houses are supporting the growth of stain remover products. According to experts, the residential sector gets to be normalized by 2021 across the world and the construction of new houses will support the growth of these products

Stain Remover Market by Product Type

Powder

Liquid

Bar

Spray

Other

Stain Remover Market by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Stain Remover Market by End-User

Residential

Commercial

Healthcare Facility



Hospitality



Textile Industry

Stain Remover Market – Dynamics

The growing e-commerce industry is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of stain removers, especially among the working class, owing to ease of convenience and accessibility. E-commerce plays a vital role in the daily lives of people. It is redefining commercial activities and has evolved over the years. E-commerce platforms are largely dominated by companies such as Target, Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, and Walgreen, among others. E-commerce channels are also expected to be the fastest-growing distribution channel. E-commerce activities in APAC contributed over 70% to global e-commerce sales. China alone accounts for $740 billion, followed by the US accounting for $560 billion in e-commerce sales. The estimation shows that China will reach $1,086 billion in sales by 2023, and the US is also expected to reach $735 billion in e-commerce sales by 2023. In Europe, the UK dominates global e-commerce sales, accounting for $93 billion, which may grow to 31.5% by 2023.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Penetration of Washing Machines

Growing Urbanization

Growing Construction Industry

Increasing Penetration of Washing Machines

Stain Remover Market – Geography

APAC is the world's largest stain remover market and has been growing above market rates for several years. APAC comprises a vast region of the world with some of the world's largest and most dynamic economies that include China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand. The region accounts for a 35.12% share of the overall stain remover market. Countries that have a major contribution in stain remover markets are China and India. China is the leading market in APAC, accounting for 20.34% of the total APAC market for stain removers. The key factors driving the stain remover market in APAC are increasing populations, growing women participation in household decisions, rising per capita income, construction activities, a large segment of middle-class people, rapid urbanization, and the growing textile and hospitality industries.

Stain Remover Market by Geography

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Russia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Major Vendors

Reckitt Benckiser

Proctor & Gamble

The Clorox Company

Clariant AG

SC Johnson & Son Inc

Other Prominent Vendors

Biokleen

Church & Dwight Company Inc

Godrej Consumer Product Limited

Henkel

KAO Corporation

Unilever

Guangzhou Jiejia fine chemical factory

Earth Friendly Products

LG Household & Health Care Ltd

Seventh Generation Inc

Hangzhou Huiji Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Hebei Nalixin Cleaning & Chemical Co. Ltd

Unichem Cleaner & Hygiene Chemicals

AayKay Detergent & Chemicals

RX Marine International

ChemDry

MAAX Solution Inc

Delta Carbona LP

The Honest Company

Buncha Farmers Inc

Bissell

Smith & Vandiver

