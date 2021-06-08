Staffbase solution a standout among internal communications app vendors

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase , a leading provider of digital solutions for internal communications, announces today it has received the ClearBox 2021 Global Employee App Choice award. Emerging as the only vendor awarded in the global category, this recognition represents the company's strong global customer base, high scores in key product scenarios, an ambitious roadmap, and proven value for the investment.

Staffbase receives ClearBox 2021 Global Employee App Choice Award

"It's an honor to receive this global award. It recognizes our product's strength in meeting companies' critical internal communication needs, as well as our global leadership as the largest employee communications company in the world," said Staffbase Co-Founder Frank Wolf. "With so many employee communication apps to choose from, it can be tough for internal communications professionals and/or IT professionals to thoroughly evaluate and choose the best possible vendor. This report, a detailed guide to employee apps, and resulting award designations from ClearBox Consulting helps companies make well-informed decisions based on independently validated assessments."

With employee apps becoming increasingly popular investments for businesses looking to create community and share information with employees, the Employee Apps Report from ClearBox was created for companies looking to explore their options for an employee app, and ultimately make the best choice for their business. The report provides an extensive review of over 20 vendors, complete with ratings for key product areas, real customer feedback, cost-effectiveness and advice on how to choose the right app.

About Staffbase, ClearBox writes:

"Staffbase is one of the top scoring products this year and has a good price-to-capability ratio. The experience for all users, including admins, is excellent. Communication is a strength, from chat to formalized news, and the analytics are some of the best we've seen across any platform."

About ClearBox Consulting Ltd.

ClearBox Consulting Ltd. is a specialist independent consultancy that believes in making the workplace a better and more productive experience. They understand technology, but approach it from the people side first. Their goal is to help organizations collaborate and communicate more effectively. They specialize in intranets and the wider digital workplace, including internal social networks, enterprise mobile strategies, and real-time collaboration tools. For more information, visit https://www.clearbox.co.uk/

About Staffbase

Staffbase is one of the fastest growing, most experienced internal communications platform providers for enterprise companies. The mobile compatibility of the company's platform allows employers to securely reach their employees everywhere with reduced complexity — whether in the office, at home, on the factory floor, or on the road. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that's relevant to them and tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets. With headquarters in Chemnitz, Germany, and offices in Amsterdam, Cologne, Dresden, Berlin, London, Munich, New York City, Vancouver and Kelowna, Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 1,000 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee experience including Adidas, Audi, Vestas, Spark Power, Paulaner, UC Health and US LBM. Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

