Stablehouse announces partnership with Apex Group, offering white label digital asset solutions for institutions

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stablehouse , the digital assets investment platform on a mission to make crypto a part of everyday finance, today announced a white label integrated digital asset and trading solution partnership with Apex Group , a global financial services provider.

Apex Group delivers an expansive range of services to asset managers, financial institutions, private clients and family offices with a single-source solution, establishing the broadest range of services in the industry including fund services, digital onboarding and bank accounts. Through this new partnership, Stablehouse's custom white label platform will allow Apex Group's clients to participate in, and offer Stablehouse's institutional liquidity, trading and investment solutions to investors.

"We're invigorated by this new opportunity to provide a hassle free, integrated solution to the market," said Michael Chauliac, President of Stablehouse. "Like Stablehouse, Apex Group believes in the future of digital assets. Together, we're excited to build on that promise."

Apex Group is the first partner to sign on to Stablehouse's white label institutional solutions.

"As digital assets continue their march into mainstream finance, traditional financial services providers must innovate in order to meet demand," said Bruce Jackson, Chief of Digital Asset Funds and Business at Apex Group. "This partnership is further evidence of Apex Group's innovative architecture and constantly evolving service model, enabling the Group to provide a single-source solution to managers who are pioneering new structures and in this fast-growing area of the industry. Apex Group has found a strong partner in Stablehouse and we're excited to bring innovative new benefits to our investor base."

Institutions can learn more about Stablehouse's scalable, regulated and flexible digital asset platform at www.stablehouse.com/institutions .

About Stablehouse

Stablehouse is a full service digital assets investment platform on a mission to make crypto a part of everyday finance. Founded by the XBTO Group, a leader in digital asset innovation since 2015, Stablehouse's institutional-grade investment platform enables seamless access to crypto trade and liquidity tools, as well as exclusive digital asset opportunities. Stablehouse is headquartered in Bermuda and is licensed to conduct digital asset business by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) under the Digital Asset Business Act 2018. For more information, visit stablehouse.com , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Apex Group

Apex Group Ltd., established in Bermuda in 2003, is a global financial services provider. With over 80 offices in 40 countries worldwide and more than 10,000 employees upon the close of announced acquisitions, Apex Group delivers an expansive range of services to asset managers, financial institutions, private clients and family offices. The Group has continually improved and evolved its capabilities to offer a single-source solution through establishing the broadest range of services in the industry; including fund services, digital onboarding and bank accounts, depositary, custody, super ManCo services, corporate services including HR and Payroll and a pioneering ESG Ratings and Advisory solution. Apex Group's purpose is to be more than just a financial services provider and is committed to driving positive change to address three core areas; the Environment and Climate Change, Women's Empowerment and Economic Independence, Education and Social Mobility.

