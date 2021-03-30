ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Launches Group ESG Plan, Pledges to Become Carbon-Neutral by 2030

Strategy signals commitment to the principles of sustainable development and goal of contributing towards a more sustainable global economy

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) today unveiled its new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, which outlines its ambition, goals and targets for the next 5-10 years. The strategy is centred around three key goals that will drive STT GDC's sustainability efforts under the ESG pillars and signifies the group's commitment towards contributing to a more sustainable global economy.

"Sustainability has always been a key priority for STT GDC, and the group recognises its responsibility in delivering future-proof data centres that are aligned with society's current and future expectations. Today, we operate across various countries and as a Group, 43% of our electricity consumption is already derived from zero-carbon renewable sources. But we are not resting on our laurels. Through this ESG strategy, we are formalising our approach and accelerating our commitment to providing responsible digital infrastructure across all our existing data centre platforms, even as we expand to new geographies," said Bruno Lopez, President and Group CEO, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

The ESG strategy was developed in alignment to the objectives and framework set out in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG), and on the basis of a formal process of engagement, established concepts of long-term value creation, recognition of challenges, and adaptation to the specific nuances of the data centre sector.

Carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030

As STT GDC continues to grow, in current and new markets, it remains committed to delivering reliable, resilient, and responsible digital infrastructure. The centrepiece of its ESG plan is a commitment to transitioning its data centre operations to be net carbon neutral by 2030 . While STT GDC's pledge is deliberately ambitious, the organisation recognises that it is necessary given the vital role the business and industry have to play in addressing climate change.

Progress will be measured through intermediate milestones and STT GDC will adhere to the best practice principles and standards of corporate reporting by disclosing its sustainability performance in annual public reporting. The organisation intends to publish an inaugural ESG report later this year which will further detail its targets and performance to date.

Other important environmental targets include the implementation of water efficiency programs and a commitment to conduct water stewardship assessments for all its properties. This is especially important for data centres which operate in water-stressed regions.

"At STT GDC, we are acutely aware of the unique position we occupy as a data centre operator -- essential for society, governments and the global technology industry to function and yet part of an industry where resource consumption levels are continuing to grow," said Lopez. "As businesses actively move to mitigate climate change, the onus has fallen on businesses like ours to take the lead, maintain the social licence to operate and ensure full alignment with national and international sustainability agendas such as the recently announced Singapore Green Plan 2030."

A safe, secure and inclusive workplace for all

STT GDC's ESG plan also includes topics such as workplace health and safety, social impacts of construction, as well as inclusion and diversity. Key components of its Social targets include:

Commitment to world-class safety performance of construction and operational activities, including certification to relevant standards such as ISO45001

Enhancing commitment to workplace diversity

Encouraging and up-skilling under-represented minorities in technical roles

Ethical and responsible operations

Corporate integrity and responsible business practices are paramount to STT GDC and continue to govern the Company's values and culture. STT GDC will continue to apply its already rigorous focus on ethical best-practice governance and maintaining the highest levels of integrity in every operational location. This includes further enhancing its code of conduct for suppliers, and ensuring all staff receive regular training on anti-bribery and corruption frameworks.

STT GDC is focused on growing its business sustainably, ensuring the economic vitality of the communities it operates in and creating value for customers, employees, investors, and other business stakeholders. This plan will serve as a roadmap to guide its employees and business practices. Read more about the ESG initiatives at www.sttelemediagdc.com/esg and in the STT GDC ESG Report that will be published later this year.

