St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Lists on the OTCQB Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3), the "Company" is pleased to announce that it has received approval to begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "LRDJF," effective as of the open of trading on February 11, 2021.

The OTCQB offers developing Canadian companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their SEDAR reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

As commented by George Drazenovic, CEO of St. James Gold Corp., "With rising gold prices, increased investor interest in gold equities, and our recent acquisitions in Newfoundland, we believe this is the ideal time for St. James Gold Corp. to introduce the Company to a broader audience of retail and institutional investors in the US market. Trading on the OTCQB is an important landmark for the Company, and its timing coincides well as we move our exploration projects forward following the recent receipt of 2 NI 43-101 reports, and seeking out additional high value gold assets in North America."

As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB helps Canadian companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation.

OTCQB companies provide current company information and meet financial standards that enable brokers to more easily quote and trade a security. Companies engage a far greater network of U.S. investors, data distributors and media partners, ensuring U.S. investors have access to the same high-quality information that is available to investors in Canada, but through U.S. platforms and portals to conduct research. Real-time quotes and market information for the Company can be found at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

In addition to the OTCQB listing, there will be no change of trading symbols under the TSX-Venture Exchange symbol "LORD" nor the Frankfurt Stock Exchange symbol "BVU3".

About St James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "LORD". The company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well delineated geological theories, integrating all available geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets, and funding efficient exploration programs. The Company currently holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 29 claims covering 1,791 acres in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway North project, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in 28 claims covering 1,730 acres in central Newfoundland adjacent to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake property.

George Drazenovic, CPA, CGA, MBA, CFA

CEO

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing includes forward looking statements which by their nature are subject to risks and uncertainties. In particular there is no assurance that the Company will be successful in its search for high value gold assets in North America. The Company's ability to acquire such assets is subject to supply and demand in the market for such assets and the financial ability of the Company to acquire such assets or obtain financing needed to acquire such assets if identified none of which is certain or can be guaranteed

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

St. James Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact:

George Drazenovic

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (800) 278-2152

Email: info@stjamesgold.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394536/St_James_Gold_Corp_logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE St. James Gold Corp.