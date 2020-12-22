St. James Gold Corp. Announces the Appointment of a Qualified Person, Stewart A. Jackson, PhD., to the Role of Senior Technical Advisor

Over a career spanning several decades, Stewart Jackson, Ph D. was involved in the discovery and development of several major resource discoveries including the multi-billion dollar Red Dog zinc-lead deposits in Northwestern Alaska, currently operated by Teck; the Viken deposit in Sweden containing over 1 billion pounds of U3O8 and a multi-billion pound resource of molybdenum, vanadium, and nickel and zinc; and the Turnagain nickel-cobalt-platinum deposit at Dease Lake, British Columba, from prospect to that of a large nickel resource, currently held by Giga Metals.

Dr. Jackson was also the exploration manager for Houston Oil and Minerals during the discovery and development of the Borealis, South McCoy and Manhattan gold deposits in Nevada, USA, founded Crown Resource Corporation in 1981, and discovered several million ounces of gold in the Republic District of Washington, USA, at the Buckhorn Mine, Seattle Mine, South Penn, Key East, Key West, Overlook, Lamefoot, Kettle River, and K2 mines, all produced by Kinross Gold. As an executive, Dr. Jackson has also raised $200 million for the discovery and development of these and other gold, silver, diamonds, base metals, nickel and uranium projects.

As stated by George Drazenovic, CEO of St. James Gold Corp., "Dr. Jackson has deep experience in identifying and developing regional gold exploration opportunities throughout North America, including, among others, the Tintina Belt in the Yukon, the Carlin Trend in Nevada and Red Lake in Ontario. Dr. Jackson also brings senior leadership and corporate expertise at the CEO and Director level presiding over multiple mineral discoveries and evaluations, including Northwestern Alaska, the Yukon and Northern British Columbia. With his exceptional record of exploration and development for base and precious metal mineral deposits in a variety of environments, we are excited to have him be part of our team as we expand our activities in one of North America's fastest growing gold exploration regions, Newfoundland, and beyond."

Dr. Jackson is a Professional Geologist in the Province of Ontario, Canada. He holds a B.Sc, in Geology from the University of Western Ontario, an M.Sc. in Stratigraphy and Mineral Deposits from the University of Toronto, and a Ph.D in Stratigraphy and Economic Geology from the University of Alberta. He is a member of several scientific and professional organizations and has authored several geological papers.

About St. James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects in North America. The Company is actively looking to acquire valuable and high quality projects. St. James Gold Corp.'s value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects, integrate all available geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets with underlying geological theories, and fully fund and enhance the efficiency of its exploration programs. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the TSX Venture under the symbol "LORD" and in the U.S. Otcmarkets under "LRDJF".

