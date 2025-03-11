ST Engineering iDirect's Public Safety Solution Wins MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Award 2025

The solution delivers reliable, scalable and secure connectivity for critical public safety operations

HERNDON, Va., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect , a global leader in satellite communications, has been awarded the President's Award for Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Response by the Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA), for its leading-edge satellite technology in public safety communications.

The MSUA is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting satellite mobility innovation and development of the satellite mobility market worldwide. ST Engineering iDirect received the award at a luncheon held during the SATELLITE 2025 conference in Washington, D.C.

ST Engineering iDirect's public safety solution ensures reliable, scalable and secure connectivity for first responders, emergency services and disaster recovery teams, even in the most challenging environments. Designed for rapid deployment and operational continuity, the solution leverages advanced satellite connectivity to ensure continuous communications where terrestrial networks fail. Its multi-band compatibility across all satellite architectures, along with support for numerous waveforms, ensures flexibility and efficiency in dynamic emergency scenarios.

Darren Ludington, Regional Vice President Americas at ST Engineering iDirect, emphasized the impact of the company's contributions, "Our satellite technology is a critical enabler of mission-critical operations, supporting customers such as Verizon in their vital efforts to deliver reliable and seamless connectivity for first responders when it matters most. Our longstanding partnership with Verizon's Frontline team is a testament to how innovation in satellite communications can enhance public safety preparedness on a significant scale."

Verizon has been a partner of ST Engineering iDirect since 2005. The telecommunications provider uses ST Engineering iDirect's multiservice ground systems for cellular backhaul, to access communication networks over satellite during disasters and for business continuity.

The MSUA is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting satellite mobility innovation and development of the satellite mobility market worldwide. ST Engineering iDirect received the award at a luncheon held during the SATELLITE 2025 conference in Washington, D.C.

For more information about ST Engineering iDirect's public safety solution, please visit: https://www.idirect.net/blog/connecting-for-good-st-engineering-idirect-verizon-frontline-in-action/

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639387/MSUA_Award_Satellite_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523861/ST_Engineering_iDirect_logo__002_Logo.jpg