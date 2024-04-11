SquaredFinancial trading mobile app's enhanced version now available

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading FinTech firm, SquaredFinancial, launches the latest version of its all-in-one mobile application. This next-generation platform aims at empowering investors to trade anytime, wherever they go, and offers them a client-focused seamless and cross-channel experience. The SquaredFinancial mobile app is available on Android and iOS devices, and users can download it for free on Apple Store and Google Play Store.

SquaredFinancial Mobile App

Since its inception in 2005 and with nearly two decades of expertise in the fintech industry, SquaredFinancial has banked on technology to offer quality service to its clients from different backgrounds. Users interested in investment and trading can utilize the latest SquaredFinancial app to access a wide range of services and products. The app's intuitive user interface and navigation make online trading simple and accessible for the average retail investor. This comprehensive approach enables the client to manage his trading account, Visa card wallet and portfolio, and funds transfers, all in one app.

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims at becoming a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade a wide range of instruments from different asset classes. SquaredFinancial has recently launched its proprietary mobile trading app and its innovative fixed-time deposit account.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2384480/SquaredFinancial_Mobile_App.jpg