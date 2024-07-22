SquaredFinancial appoints Francis Lee, industry veteran and expert economist, as Head of Asia

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading fintech firm SquaredFinancial appoints Francis Lee as the new Head of Asia, to accelerate regional growth. This strategic move is part of the company's expansion plan to strengthen its presence across key Asian markets.

Francis Lee joins SquaredFinancial

Lee brings over two decades of extensive experience in international finance, with a focus on Asian markets. His expertise in forex, derivatives, and risk management has earned him recognition as a pioneer in the trading industry within the region. Lee has been a central player in setting the standard for the regional institutional and retail trading business. He held high-profile roles in prominent multinational financial institutions. He was Managing Director of ADS Securities Hong Kong, leading the group's overall strategic development and business operations in the Asia-Pacific region. He was also Regional Head of Business of Saxo Bank, helping build up the brokerage operations in the Asia region. Lee is a published academic, author and assistant professor at Fu Jen Catholic University.

In his new role, Lee will lead the company's business in Asia, building out and expanding teams, and driving strong growth and setting a solid market position of SquaredFinancial. His appointment comes in line with the company's commitment to onboarding a talented pool of seasoned individuals to deliver quality services to its clients.

Founder and CEO Philippe Ghanem said: "We are dedicated and committed to embrace boundless opportunities and challenges and are further broadening the scope of our business. I am thrilled to welcome Francis Lee to our executive team. His innovative approach aligns with SquaredFinancial's culture and vision. I am confident that, with his profound knowledge of the Asian markets, he will set for us a new milestone in this dynamic region."

On his appointment as Head of Asia, Francis Lee commented: "Philippe has been a long-standing associate with whom I have maintained a relationship since the era of ADSS. I firmly believe that the prosperity of any organization hinges upon the collective prowess of its personnel, and I assert without reservation that the management team at SquaredFinancial is among the most exceptional that I have encountered within the industry."

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims at becoming a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade a wide range of instruments from different asset classes.

