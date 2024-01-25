SQream Welcomes CyberArk Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Udi Mokady to Board of Directors

With his insights and vast experience, Mokady is poised to guide SQream's rapid growth trajectory as its most recently appointed Board of Directors member

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream , the scalable, GPU accelerated data analytics platform built for massive data sets and AI/ML workloads, has announced today the appointment of Udi Mokady, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of CyberArk, to its board of directors. This news comes as part of a strategic expansion of the SQream team, reflecting the company's commitment to further elevate its go-to-market strategy.

Mokady brings to SQream a remarkable track-record in the technology and cybersecurity sectors. A visionary leader, Mokady was instrumental in the creation and expansion of CyberArk, the global leader in identity security, from inception to its emergence as a publicly traded market leader. Based on his strategic vision and deep cybersecurity experience, Mokady has played an active part in continuing to drive CyberArk's business transformation to consistently achieve record growth while accelerating overall market adoption of its identity security solutions.

"I am excited to join the SQream board and work alongside the company's talented team at SQream,'' said Mokady. "Its innovative data analytics technology has already proved to be a disruptive industry force, and I see immense potential for further growth. I look forward to utilizing my experience and industry knowledge to help shape SQream's future success."

"We are very proud to welcome Udi Mokady to the SQream board. His appointment signifies a transformative phase in SQream's growth journey," said Ami Gal, CEO and co-founder of SQream. "His extensive industry expertise and experience will undoubtedly be a driving force behind our continued commitment to innovation and leadership in the data analytics industry."

SQream's data analytics platform empowers businesses to rapidly analyze and make data-driven decisions from vast amounts of data. With guidance from the new hires, the company is poised to accelerate its growth and solidify its position as a transformative force in the data analytics and AI/ML landscape.

This news follows recent company announcements including joining the Samsung Cloud Platform Ecosystem and the appointment of Deborah Leff , former Global Head of Business Analytics Sales at IBM, as Chief Revenue Officer as part of a strategic initiative to expand the company's presence in the US. To learn more, visit https://sqream.com/

About SQream

SQream is a data analytics company that helps organizations break through barriers to ask the biggest, most important questions from their data. Our GPU-based technology empowers businesses to overcome dataset limits and query complexity to analyze exponentially more data and get substantially faster insights at dramatic cost-savings. By leveraging SQream's advanced analytics capabilities for AI/ML, enterprises can stay ahead of their competitors while reducing hardware usage. If you want to take your data initiatives to the next level and unlock new insights and opportunities with SQream.

SQream is trusted by leading enterprises including Samsung, LiveAction, Sinch, Orange, AIS, LG and more. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on Twitter @sqreamtech.

