Intelligence from a world-leading specialist global risk management and assistance business with over 30 years' worth of operating experience

HEREFORD, England, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPS is delighted to announce the publication of its 2023 Risk Outlook Report and Risk Map to assist and inform businesses and travellers of the five most pressing geo-political risks moving into 2023. The world today is more volatile than ever, it has moved from one crisis to the next, it is uncertain, insecure, and unstable in its security situation. In the report, SPS intelligence has identified the themes that will provide challenges to both short and long-term business operations and explores in a global and regional context, the challenging operating environment of today. In conclusion, the SPS risk report highlights five potential scenarios including social unrest, supply chain disruption and cybercrime, that could have devastating consequences in 2023 and beyond.

Related Documents View PDF SPS Announces its 2023 Risk Outlook Report & Risk Map

For over 30 years, SPS has been training and advising businesses and individuals across the globe to effectively address complex crisis management scenarios. SPS's tactical intelligence included in this report will keep people safe, reduce supply chain risks, protect assets, and enable better allocation of security resources to where they are needed most.

"We are delighted to be able to offer this reliable and in-depth intelligence to our clients," said Andy Dunn, Senior Intelligence Analyst at SPS. "We believe it will make a significant impact on decisions made by businesses and travellers to mitigate their risks going into 2023".

To view the report, visit https://bit.ly/SPSGlobalRiskReview2023

About SPS

SPS is a specialist global risk management and assistance business. Consisting of five international subsidiary companies, including Special Projects and Services Limited, which was established in 1991. The multinational business has offices in the United Kingdom, Singapore, South Africa, and Republic of Ireland. With a dedicated 24/7 Global Response Centre, SPS promises proprietary technological support systems and specialists, which collectively enable the business to proactively and effectively handle worldwide crisis response and evacuation situations. For more information visit, www.sps-global.com #Reassuringlythere

Contact: Sarah Byrne, +353 86235 9186, svb@sps-global.com

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1990005/SPS_Risk_Map.pdf

SOURCE SPS