Spotzer Named Winner in Final of The European Business Awards 2019

Spotzer Wins for The Netherlands at Prestigious Award Ceremony in Warsaw

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotzer from Amsterdam in The Netherlands has been named Winner of the Customer and Market Engagement Award in the Grand Final of this year's European Business Awards, at an exclusive awards ceremony held in Warsaw, Poland.

Over 500 successful business leaders from across Europe came together at the two-day event, sponsored by RSM, with politicians, ambassadors and academics present to celebrate the remarkable business achievement of Spotzer in Europe's biggest and most prestigious business competition.

Spotzer was named the winner following a final face to face judging session and were chosen out of over 150,000 businesses from 33 countries who were initially considered. In the rigorous, independently judged competition, 2753 businesses were named 'Ones to Watch' in July, and following a further detailed review, 363 companies were announced as 'National Winners' in September.

Peter Urmson, Spotzer CEO and Director said, "We are thrilled to receive this coveted award and be recognised by industry leaders. This will mean a lot for all the teams of people at Spotzer, and business partners, who are passionate about their customers, and making a positive impact to their businesses."

He went on to say, "Our significant investment in technology and people is paying off both for our customers and now commercially."

Spotzer is located in the heart of Amsterdam's east. It also has offices in Melbourne, Australia, Manila and Sofia. Globally growing from 36 employees 3 years ago to now around 200 and several hundred freelance teams. Amsterdam is head office with 130 employees where diversity of an international group of young enthusiastic professionals work.

Spotzer partners with major enterprises who have large databases of SMB customers. They then consult to the enterprise on best practices in setting up and executing a digital marketing service solution for their customers. And then they execute that strategy working as a true partner in offering a fully white labelled solution representing their brands and looking after their customers end to end.

Spotzer enjoyed the recognition that the judges gave, where they were up against extensive competition from across all of Europe. The Dutch based business impressed the panel with their strategy, commitment to customers and focus on future ambitions of expanding growth.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: "Spotzer has reached the gold standard for business excellence by winning this Award. They are a powerful example of a business meeting the challenges of a hugely competitive global marketplace, achieving phenomenal success, and making a positive difference to the world we live in. They deserve their success and we wish them well."

Jean Stephens, CEO of RSM International, a leading global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms said: "On behalf of RSM, I would like to congratulate this year's worthy winners. Each and every one of these dynamic businesses symbolises the innovative ethos and growth potential of Europe's middle-market. We wish all of the finalist's luck and success in their future endeavours."

The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. Other sponsors and partners include Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest and PR Newswire.

About the European Business Awards:

The European Business Awards is one of the world's largest and most prestigious cross border, cross sector business competitions. Its primary purpose is to support and develop a stronger, more successful, innovative and ethical business community in Europe, as it believes businesses play a key role in addressing major issues faced across the world.

The European Business Awards is now in its 12th year. This year it considered over 150,000 businesses from 33 countries. Sponsors and partners include Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest and PR Newswire.

Key influencers endorse it. The credibility of the EBAs is underlined by the support it has been given by key influencers including Karel De Gucht (former EU Trade Commissioner), Yves Leterme (former Belgian Prime Minister) and Alfonso Pecoraro Scanio (Former Minister of Environment Italy).

Background Information on the Awards

Key EBA messaging:

The European Business Awards is an independent Awards programme set up to recognise and promote business excellence in the European business community.

It is widely recognised as Europe's largest and most significant cross-sector business competition

Its primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe.

. The competition is free to enter and open to organisations of all sizes and sector.

The guiding principles of the Awards are Innovation, Ethics and Success.

The competition includes networking events and a Grand Final attended by business elite, ambassadors and journalists in a major European city.

