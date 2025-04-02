Spotlight on STAR Market Amid Tech-driven Rise in China

GUANGZHOU, China, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As of March 31, China's technology sector has demonstrated exceptional resilience and growth, underscored by the strong performance of key indices such as the STAR AI Index and the STAR Growth Index, recording year-to-date increases of 18% and 12%, respectively. The STAR market's growing prominence has sparked significant interest among fund managers, with over 30 fund companies now offering STAR market-related index products. Among these, E Fund Management ("E Fund"), the largest mutual fund manager in China, has emerged as a leader in this space.

E Fund offers a comprehensive lineup of seven STAR market-related ETFs, featuring low management fees in their category. Notable offerings include the E Fund STAR 50 ETF (Code: 588080) and the E Fund CSI Star & Chinext 50 ETF (Code: 159781), both accessible through the ETF Connect program. Recently, E Fund and other leading asset managers have introduced ETFs and feeder funds linked to the STAR Composite Index, providing investors with expanded options to capitalize on the STAR market's growth potential.

The STAR market, established in 2019, has become a key hub for innovation, particularly in sectors like semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, and renewable energy. In March, the STAR market handled the first two IPO applications of the year, one of which came from a pre-revenue company, further solidifying its position as a leading platform for fostering cutting-edge enterprises. Meanwhile, the broader A-share market is increasingly leaning towards tech-driven industries. In 2024, over 90% of newly listed companies on the STAR Market, ChiNext Market, and Beijing Stock Exchange are high-tech enterprises, and more than 40% of the A-share market's total value is concentrated in strategic emerging industries. This reinforces the pivotal role of technology and innovation in driving China's economic transformation.

About E Fund

Established in 2001, E Fund Management Co., Ltd. ("E Fund") is a leading comprehensive mutual fund manager in China with over RMB 3.5 trillion (USD 490 billion) under management.* It offers investment solutions to onshore and offshore clients, helping clients achieve long-term sustainable investment performances. E Fund's clients include both individuals and institutions, ranging from central banks, sovereign wealth funds, social security funds, pension funds, insurance and reinsurance companies, to corporates and banks. Long-term oriented, it has been focusing on the investment management business since inception and believes in the power of in-depth research and time in investing. It is a pioneer and leading practitioner in responsible investments in China and is widely recognized as one of the most trusted and outstanding Chinese asset managers.

Source: E Fund. AuM includes subsidiaries. Data as of Dec 31, 2024. FX rate is sourced from PBoC.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656286/image_826259_29180631.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085383/_Logo.jpg