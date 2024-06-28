Spotlight on Authentic AI: Developers Making Real Contributions Beyond AI Washing Claims

USA News Group Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the advent of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, so too comes a major shift across multiple industries. In creative industries, AI is leading to new tools, but also job cuts. Billionaire Steve Cohen and his Point72 Ventures recently laid off its fintech team, in a pivot towards AI. Several investment firms are making this shift as well, including Capital Group, UBS, and SoftBank. Even Goldman Sachs has deployed its first Generative AI tool across the firm for code generation to its thousands of developers by the end of the month. However, another new wrinkle has arrived on the scene, with new allegations of what's being called "AI washing", where proprietors claim to be using AI, when in fact their transactions require significant human oversight. Working behind the scenes for real contributions to the AI space are several developers, including Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN, SOUNW), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (NYSE: IBM).

As machine learning technology continues to advance, Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) has rebranded and shifted its market focus towards key industries such as advertising, gaming, and neural networks, utilizing its sophisticated GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning) platform.

Scope AI is progressing its GEM platform to assist businesses in creating customized object detection and visual information systems, harnessing the full capabilities of neural networks. These strategic efforts aim to revolutionize advertising personalization, enhance gaming experiences, and expand various applications of neural networks.

In recent developments, Scope AI has launched significant updates to GEM, designed to better support advertising agencies and the gaming industry. These enhancements concentrate on refining advertising content and improving gameplay through advanced neural network functionalities. By the end of May, Scope AI had collaborated with several leading ad agencies and ad networks to identify and address the main challenges in evaluating ad creative effectiveness, page layouts, and the associated testing costs and complexities.

"Our approach is to start with the pain points of our potential users and build solutions based on those insights," said James Young, CEO of Scope AI Corp. "We believe in understanding the real-world challenges faced by our partners, rather than falling into the common software trap of 'build it and they will come.' This collaboration ensures that GEM is not just another tool, but a solution that addresses the specific needs of the advertising community."

Scope AI is entering the advertising industry at a crucial moment, as global advertising leaders contend with the rapid rise of AI technology. A significant concern is that the prevalent use of AI-generated images could lead to a lack of uniqueness. Scope AI's GEM technology is designed to address this issue, helping ad executives to better differentiate and execute their campaigns.

GEM's sophisticated object visual recognition capabilities are designed to offer businesses deeper insights and more accurate solutions. Consequently, advertisers could enhance their ability to analyze consumer behavior and improve their campaigns, while game developers could create more captivating and immersive user experiences.

"We're very pleased at how seamless we were able to streamline, enhance, and strengthen our platform with the latest performance and security upgrades made to our infrastructure," said Sean Prescott, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Scope AI. "The next generation of our platform will set us apart in what kind of data and its sensitivity we can process and store. It's a potential game-changer for the industry."

Looking to further enhance the drive-through ordering experience for fast food franchises, global leader in voice AI, SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN, SOUNW), recently acquired food-ordering platform Allset to position itself as a full ecosystem for ordering food through cars, TVs, and smart devices. Allset is a food ordering platform, founded in 2015, and designed for local pick-up, providing a seamless, cost-effective dining experience that allows both consumers and restaurants to bypass the high fees charged by delivery apps.

"As a business, Allset will help SoundHound bring voice AI solutions to even more restaurants looking to improve operational efficiency," said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound AI. "Together, we plan to provide dynamic and convenient ways for people to order food and complete a range of other transactions just by speaking naturally."

In an effort to speed up app development on its Alibaba Cloud platform, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) recently introduced its first "AI programmer", powered by the company's self-developed large language model (LLM).

"The development paradigm for software applications is changing," said Xu Dong, general manager of Alibaba Cloud's Tongyi Qianwen LLM service. "In the future, users only need to identify problems and express requirements, and completing an application development in minutes will become the norm."

Following up on this, Alibaba recently committed to scaling AI tools for Micro-, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (MSME) Day. Emphasizing its commitment to aiding MSMEs, Alibaba.com has announced the deployment of AI tools for its global suppliers. These tools have already been embraced by approximately 30,000 businesses on the platform.

"As a member of the private sector, we are honored to have worked alongside international agencies such as ITC and supported MSMEs worldwide over the past 25 years," said Kuo Zhang, President of Alibaba.com. "As we promote wider adoption of our AI tools amongst MSMEs, we also hope to expand our global supplier base to cover 100,000 suppliers in the next three years. In a nutshell, we are building a global supply chain by and for MSMEs leveraging AI."

For Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), a bold effort to improve its own AI aspirations is garnering plenty of pushback, as its plan to train its AI model on European data derived from Facebook is generating privacy concerns. Meta's AI training initiatives face challenges due to strict European Union data privacy regulations, which grant individuals control over their personal data usage.

AI language models undergo training on extensive datasets, enabling them to predict the most likely next word in a sentence. Typically, newer versions are more advanced and efficient than their earlier counterparts. Meta has integrated its AI assistant into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp for users in the U.S. and 13 other countries, excluding Europe.

"If we don't train our models on the public content that Europeans share on our services and others, such as public posts or comments, then models and the AI features they power won't accurately understand important regional languages, cultures or trending topics on social media," said Stefano Fratta, global engagement director of Meta's privacy policy, said in blog post. "We believe that Europeans will be ill-served by AI models that are not informed by Europe's rich cultural, social and historical contributions."

According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (NYSE: IBM) could grow its market share as its AI investments continue to pay off. Among its accomplishments, IBM is considered the leader in the quantum computing segment with its continued advancements in hardware, software, and systems technologies, especially through its watsonx platform.

Recently IBM announced a partnership with WPP to launch a new business-to-business (B2B) solution powered by watsonx designed to reinvent how B2B marketers identify and engage clients and prospects across the buying journey. Dubbed WPP Open for B2B, the platform will help marketers solve complex B2B marketing challenges, accurately identify and engage buying groups, and improve clients' return on investment (ROI).

"B2B marketers have been focused on creating truly personalized, relevant and consistent experiences for buying groups at scale for years," said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at IBM. "We are excited to create and use these new, powerful and trusted AI solutions to deliver a force multiplier for B2B marketing."

