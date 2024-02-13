Spotify Partners with Bandsintown to Boost Live Music Discovery

Concerts listed by artists on Bandsintown are now automatically discoverable on Spotify, available as contextual event recommendations to Spotify's 602 million global monthly active users

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandsintown , the leading live event discovery platform, announces its partnership with Spotify to boost concert and festival discovery worldwide, empower more artists, and enhance fan experiences. With Bandsintown event listings now directly integrated into Spotify, artists can reach the right fans - while they're listening - driving better engagement and stronger sales for their live events around the globe.

The partnership comes at a time when artists and venues face rising costs and increased competition, with 150,000 more concerts in 2023 than in 2022, based on Bandsintown data. As fans continue to demand authentic, community-driven experiences, Bandsintown and Spotify are teaming up to bridge the gap and ensure every artist gets their deserved spotlight with Spotify having increased impressions for live events across its platform by 10x in the last 12-months alone.

"Bandsintown is on a mission to help artists get discovered and sell out shows. With Spotify on board, we are bringing artists and fans closer in a world where every show counts, and every fan matters," said Fabrice Sergent, co-founder and managing partner of Bandsintown.

Already trusted by over half a million musicians, the free Bandsintown for Artists platform gives artists full control of their event listings, providing a more complete and accurate pipeline of data to Spotify. By simply linking their Spotify profiles and publishing their shows on Bandsintown, artists can instantly amplify their reach through Spotify's live event listings now available on several key surfaces across the platform, including artist pages, the dedicated Live Events Feed, and the Now Playing View.

"Our partnership with Bandsintown reinforces our commitment to help artists connect with and monetize their fanbases. With more concert listings and data directly sourced from artists, this integration gives artists more control to update their tour schedules on Spotify and ultimately improves the fan experience of discovering and purchasing tickets," said Jon Ostrow, Associate Director, Growth & Discovery, Live Events at Spotify.

ABOUT BANDSINTOWN

Bandsintown.com is the world's largest live music discovery platform, with over 1.5 million shows listed by 600,000 artists from 150+ countries serving 84 million users with 3.7 billion personalized concert recommendations annually. It amplifies event visibility through key partnerships and enriches the artist-fan connection with powerful direct-to-fan marketing tools through Bandsintown For Artists , its venue dedicated offering Bandsintown PRO and its promoters' advertising platform Bandsintown Promoter .

ABOUT SPOTIFY

Spotify's platform revolutionized music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Our move into podcasting brought innovation and a new generation of listeners to the medium, and in 2022 we entered the next audio market primed for growth with the addition of audiobooks.

Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage, and enjoy over 100 million tracks, 5 million podcasts titles, and 350,000 audiobooks a la carte on Spotify. We are the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with more than 602 million users, including 236 million subscribers across 184 markets.

