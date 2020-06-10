Sports Betting & Casino Summit North America Assembles Betting Industry VIPs

- Exclusive US betting and gaming virtual summit to focus on COVID comeback

- Summit is Powered by Gaming Americas, which is part of Hipther Agency

TARGU MURES, Romania, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B betting and gaming media platform GamingAmericas.com has announced the launch of Sports Betting & Casino Summit North America, its dedicated virtual conference for the US gaming industry.

Running from Tuesday 23rd June at 12:00 EST, until the afternoon of Wednesday the 24th, the digital conference is set to feature a host of leading industry figures spanning the casino, sports betting, lottery, data and regulatory industries.

Exclusively limited to 400 virtual seats, the conference will feature over +50 leading lights from the industry – offering the U. S.' first virtual betting and gaming summit since the easing of COVID restrictions began.

With an assembled line up set to include Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US; Ilkim Hincer, Executive VP at Hard Rock International; Jon Kaplowitz, Head of Penn Interactive and Kip Levin, President of FanDuel Group; Grant Johnson, CEO at Esports Entertainment Group; the summit will tackle the U.S. scene's key topics in a bitesize two-day special.

Zoltan Tuendik, Co-Founder of Gaming Americas (part of Hipther Agency), sees the summit as a must-attend event for anyone looking to capitalize on the return of the Americas:

"Despite its inception merely a few months ago, we've been blown away by the level of interest we've attracted for one of North America's first-ever virtual conferences for the betting and gaming industry.

"With a star-studded list of industry heavyweights offering unmatched insight into North America's post-COVID comeback, as well as on-the-ground updates from key state's ongoing regulation, this event is not to be missed for anyone looking to gain traction in the market."

Offering 15 key panels across 30 hard-hitting topics around the betting industry's return, Tuesday's opening will kick-off by focusing on the industry's post-COVID restart, touching on market developments in California, Texas and Florida, as well as the re-opening of the Las Vegas strip and the rise of Esports.

Wednesday's session will take a deep dive into industry innovation, compliance, tribal gaming, Canada's online potential and the Americas' investment landscape. Bringing together a raft of senior experts from the likes of GVC, National Council on Problem Gambling, MGM Resorts International, DRIVE; DraftKing's start-up ecosystem, Gaming Laboratories International, Sharp Alpha Advisors and New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Founded in March 2020 as an all-encompassing hub for the gambling and gaming sectors, GamingAmericas.com's inaugural industry conference has been chiefly developed by the publication's advisory board.

Its collective leadership includes the former Deputy President of Sportradar US, Counsel to the Governor of New Jersey, and an ex-senior strategist for the Presidential campaigns of Bill Clinton, Al Gore, John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama.

For more information on the event, as well as topics to be discussed and details on how to sign up, please visit the event's official website.

About Gaming Americas

Gaming Americas is an all-encompassing hub for the North and South American betting and gaming sectors.

Founded in March 2020 by Hipther Agency, creators of European Gaming, Gaming Americas has been designed to be a one-stop news portal for interviews with C-level executives as well as insightful industry commentary. It also includes dedicated online business directory where companies can list their business to gain exposure and increase their brand awareness across the continent.

The publication's advisory board features a "who's who" of senior industry figures, including the former Deputy President of Sportradar US, Counsel to the Governor of New Jersey, and a senior strategist for the Presidential campaigns of Bill Clinton, Al Gore, John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama.

About Hipther Agency

One Stop Agency for multiple industries, services and activities.

Hipther Agency is the parent brand of several leading news outlets and international conferences which cover several industries such as Entertainment, Technology, Gaming and Gambling, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Quantum Technology, Legal Cannabis, Health and Lifestyle, VR/AR, eSports and many more.

For more details visit www.hipther.agency

