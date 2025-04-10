Sport fields with water storage and cooling down system in The Hague

'De Ster' opens new soccer and hockey fields with 'crates' on 17 April.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 17 April 2025 will be the official opening of the multi-sport fields for soccer and hockey with a cooling down system and water management storage beneath the playing surface. Football club De Ster, the newly established Hockeyclub Den Haag, and the Sport Garden Moerwijk (Sporttuin Moerwijk) will be jointly using these fields. In addition, sports and exercise activities will be offered in line with the needs of local residents, creating a community sports club at this location. Alderman for Sport, Education and Youth, Hilbert Bredemeijer, will officially open the fields.

Press is welcome on 17 April from 8.30 till 10.30 for the official opening with alderman Hilbert Bredemeijer at Sportpark De Ster in The Hague (Brinckerinkstraat 71).

Both fields together will store between 1200 and 1400 m3 water. In the past, the pitch faced issues of waterlogging during heavy rains, as excessive rainwater caused the surface to flood. Additionally, summer heat rendered the pitch extremely warm, and the nearby small canal, which was used for drainage, suffered from stagnant water and unpleasant odors. The new system ingeniously addresses these challenges. Beneath the field, a network of small crates is topped with a 3 cm foam layer containing glass wool. This foam remains perpetually wet due to a regulated flow of stored water. As the water evaporates, it cools the playing surface, ensuring a comfortable temperature even in the peak of summer.

Klaas Wapstra is the civil engineer and work planner working for the City of The Hague and responsible for sport pitches at sports parks in The Hague. In the last two years their focus increased towards sustainable solutions. He is coordinating this sustainable project that utilises crates to store and regulate the water, ultimately addressing urban water challenges and simultaneously offering a social solution.

Read the full story with downloadable pictures: https://storiesofpurpose.thehague.com/impact/water-storage-sport-fields-hague-zuidwest

