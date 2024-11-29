Sponsored by Tutors International, two tsunami survivors return to Thailand after 20 years for epic 800km charity ride

"My life was spared that day due to a series of coincidences," recalls Hill, who escaped in the back of a pickup truck moments before the wave hit. "A gold Toyota Hilux came around the corner... I said, 'a five-meter wave is coming, like, run!' We pulled as many people as we could into his truck bed."

Lashmar, who was in Phuket when the tsunami struck, spent hours helping survivors. "More and more people started coming in with more injuries... There were just a lot of children waiting for their parents to come," she says. " I remember thinking that maybe the one useful and good thing I could do would be to just distract the young people around me."

The ride marks their first return to Thailand since 2004. "This is our first opportunity to return to Thailand since the events of the 26th of December 2004," says Lashmar. "To do that as part of a charity initiative feels like pretty much the only way."

HATW, founded by first responder Peter Baines, has expanded beyond tsunami relief to provide comprehensive support including education through university level. The organization aims to raise AU$1 million through this anniversary ride.

"Erin and Steve are exceptional tutors and we're delighted to sponsor them. It's a very emotive cause for them, and we're honoured to be part of their ride," says Adam Caller, CEO of Tutors International.

About Tutors International: Tutors International is a leading provider of customized, private education solutions for ultra-high-net-worth families worldwide. Our commitment to excellence in education is matched by our dedication to supporting charitable causes that promote learning and development for all.

About Hands Across the Water:

Founded in the aftermath of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, Hands Across the Water is a non-profit organisation dedicated to building brighter futures and providing a life of choice for children in Thailand.

Hands Across the Water is a registered charity in three countries - Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. Supported by two social enterprise models in Australia and Thailand, the organisation ensures that administration costs are covered, allowing donations to directly impact those in need. Since its inception, Hands Across the Water has raised over $35 million AUD, transforming the lives of over 1,000 children.

In a significant milestone, 32 students have graduated from university through Hands Across the Water's educational programs, embodying the organisation's commitment to long-term empowerment. Recently, Hands Across the Water accepted its first paid traineeship under its social enterprise, Hands Experiences Thailand, further expanding opportunities for skill development and employment.

Through sustainable initiatives in education, healthcare, and community development, Hands Across the Water strives to create opportunities for a brighter future for all.

