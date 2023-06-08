Spond Unveils New Website to Showcase its Team Management Platform

New online presence showcases the Spond app

OSLO, Norway, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spond, the leading sports club and team management app, has unveiled its brand new website, a step-change in design and functionality that showcases the Spond platform and its features far more effectively. The new website provides a comprehensive picture of the multiple features offered by the Spond app and its club management solution, Spond Club.

Created in collaboration with UK-based Sozo Web Design , the new website aims to enhance communication with Spond users. It offers a more engaging and accessible experience, harnessing multiple channels to help visitors discover the wealth of tools and features available in Spond. Most importantly, it focuses far more on the first-hand insights of real-life Spond users, who explain how they use Spond to make better use of their own time and maximise volunteer resources, saving 2.5 hours every week on average.

Visitors to Spond.com can explore Spond's multiple features, including event organisation, member management, payment processing, match availability, fundraising and much more.

Trine Falnes, Spond CEO, expressed her enthusiasm for the website launch, stating, "We're thrilled to unveil our new website, which will significantly enhance our ability to communicate with, and support, our users. We've invested time and effort to create a visually striking and user-friendly site that truly reflects Spond's commitment to innovation and delivering the best possible club and team management experience."

The new website is just one part of Spond's major investment in communications and support, as the company recently integrated the Intercom CSM platform, which means that users can now access AI-enhanced help and support directly from the app, including a brand new Help Center , ensuring faster and more efficient responses.

Alongside its investment in communication and support infrastructure, Spond continues to make regular enhancements to the app itself, and to Spond Club, adding new features and improving existing ones. The platform's 2 million+ monthly active users can expect an ever-improving experience as Spond strives to take the hard work out of teamwork.

For more information and to explore the new website, visit spond.com .

SOURCE Spond