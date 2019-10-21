Splendid China - Chinese Ethnic Customs Photo Exhibition held in Taipei

On October 14, the exhibition opened with a Tibetan welcome dance performance. The host, popular Taiwanese television presenter Yin Naijing, introduced the organizers and guests in attendance. New Taipei mayor Eric Chu Li-luan and KMT vice-chairman Hau Lung-pin as well as several members of the Legislative Yuan and Executive Yuan all enthusiastically participated in the event. Despite his absence due to an ongoing visit to Singapore, former Democratic Progressive Party chairman Hsu Hsin-liang recorded a video to express his support. The event brimmed with enthusiastic interactions and discussions. Popular Taiwanese television host and actress Chang Hsiao-yen, who had just received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Bell Awards, also attended the opening tea party.

After the tea party, the key seminar of the event, themed The historical process of the integration of the Chinese nation was held. Senior political observer Tang Hsiang-lung, National Taiwan University professor Yia-Chung Chang and Tang Yu Lap were invited to discuss the development of the Chinese nation over the course of several millennia. After many conflicts and integrations, China is now a multi-ethnic country, with 56 ethnic groups living in harmony. Each ethnic area has its own unique beautiful scenery and simple folk customs, as well as a perfect combination of traditional and modern elements and the harmonious coexistence of human and nature. The cultural traditions and customs of all ethnic groups have been respected, protected and passed on, having eventually created a Chinese culture integrating all nationalities. Only by adhering to the "One China" principle and the "1992 Consensus" can cross-Strait relations continue to improve and develop, benefiting compatriots on both sides.

The exhibition was held at no charge to visitors in the exhibition hall on the 6th floor of the Eslite Bookstore from October 14 to October 16. Visitors were given an opportunity to understand China via the photos on display, feel the vitality of Chinese society and share the love for life and the yearning for a better future among the Chinese people of all nationalities.

