Splash Worldwide's New Content Studio Attracts Collette Galvin as Business Development Lead

For nearly 14 years, Galvin has been instrumental for Beam, the commercial content management enterprise launched by Mill Group in London and acquired by Technicolor in 2015. Galvin was promoted to Beam's Head of Account Management in 2014, following five years of exemplary account direction and a previous four years as account manager.

Today, Beam functions as the content logistics specialist for Technicolor's portfolio of brands; during Galvin's history, the company grew from an in-house FTP process for post-production review and approvals into a leading asset and distribution platform trusted by many of the world's biggest marketers. Rising from her initial role educating VIP clientele on Beam's strengths and capabilities, by 2015, Galvin was leading the account management team for creative agencies and brands, with key accounts including AMV, Saatchi & Saatchi, Jiminy Creative and a number of independents. In addition to directly interfacing with top-tier clientele to understand and support their needs, she also managed a team of account executives responsible for growing the client portfolio.

As a former senior editor for creative production agency Craft WW and creative editor for MullenLowe London, Conway is very familiar with both Beam and Galvin. "Collette has a passion and an enthusiasm like I've never seen before," he began. "She has a solid grasp of both creatively-driven and adaptation content opportunities, and is deeply connected throughout London's advertising scene."

Conway continued, "Splash has a proud heritage of collaborating with some of the leading creative agencies across London. Through Collette and Splash Studios, we're able to offer our best-in-class production, technology and language services to many more agencies."

"With continuous evolution in how we choose and consume content, audiences are constantly exploring different possibilities with technology bringing new meaning and relevance," Galvin explained. "I want to be instrumental in helping creative agencies and their brands find new ways to present their offerings with a company built for the future."

To support Splash Worldwide's mission to Unleash Creativity around the globe, the expanding company continues to seek out dynamic individuals driven to innovate and collaborate with the world's best. To learn more about open positions across its network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, please visit http://bit.ly/SplashWW.

About Splash Worldwide

Splash Worldwide (https://www.splashworldwide.com) is a creative technology company that unleashes creativity for everyone, everywhere. With multi-disciplinary insight, creative, production, technology, consulting and innovation teams, we collaborate with clients to create impactful content and distribute it within the right ecosystems. Our offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Portland, Amsterdam, Dubai, and Singapore serve the world's largest brands and bridge the gap from concept to delivery.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Image to accompany this story available here: http://www.darnellworks.com/splashww/cg19.html

Contacts: Roger Darnell

DWA for Splash Worldwide

+1.828.424.7698

rd@darnellworks.com

Related Links

https://www.splashworldwide.com



SOURCE Splash Worldwide