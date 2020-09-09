Spirit AeroSystems Welcomes Belcan to Aerospace Innovation Center, Enters Strategic Engineering Partnership

The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enter into a strategic partnership. Belcan, a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting and information technology services, will provide Spirit with broad-based engineering capabilities and specific skills, primarily focused on supporting Spirit's wing engineering activities in Prestwick. This includes multi-disciplinary engineering skills, program management and manufacturing engineering resources.

"We are pleased to announce this partnership and MOU as key milestones in securing the high-level engineering talent required to support the design and build of Spirit's innovative aerostructures. This powerful collaboration further enhances Spirit's ability to continue to leverage our full suite of Distinctive Capabilities, particularly in developing advanced aircraft architectures, to define the aircraft of tomorrow," said Dr. Sean Black, Spirit Vice President and Chief Engineer of Programs.

Black and Keith Matthews, President of Belcan International, signed the MOU earlier this year in Prestwick to formalize the agreement. Leaders from both companies were in attendance. (Photo was taken in February, pre-social distancing requirements.)

"We look forward to increasing and strengthening our world-class support of Spirit through this MOU," said Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan. "This solid collaboration draws upon Belcan's broad and deep engineering expertise, full lifecycle capabilities, and global experience to continue as Spirit's trusted engineering services partner."

"We are proud to be Spirit's engineering service provider of choice and delighted to sign this MOU as a demonstration of our commitment," Matthews said. "Belcan is looking forwarding to creating tremendous value for Spirit as they shape the future of the aerostructures market."

The AIC is an 85,000 square foot center to house Spirit's engineering design and manufacturing expertise alongside advanced development and pre-production equipment in a collaborative environment with key partners.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

About Belcan

Belcan, LLC is a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and IT services to customers in the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and government sectors. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity, Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value added. Belcan has been earning the trust of our customers for 60 years and counting. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

