Spink to Offer the Michael Gleason Collection of Original Master Recordings of Musical Performances, Recorded at Abbey Road Studios, Part 1

In 2005, Michael Gleason, a successful Texan entrepreneur and producer residing in London, decided to create and produce Live from Abbey Road, a new music television performance series. Inspired by the 1967 original idea of The Beatles to make live broadcast recordings at Abbey Road Studios, the idea was to record sublime musical performances from some of the world's greatest musical artists in the best studio in the world.

A Star Masterpiece Collection was born. From 2006-2012, more than one hundred and forty world-class musical artists came to Abbey Road Studios as a result of a very special invitation: to perform for the global series Live from Abbey Road. The series reached over 120 countries.

This superb collection is comprised of the only original master recordings of the musical artists' performances made on their day at Abbey Road Studios.

Hours of never-seen video footage and never-heard audio are included with each artist. There are no other copies of these master recordings.

To create the best recordings possible, up to ninety microphones were used to record instrumental and vocal sound straight into the famous Abbey Road sound desks. To produce the best video footage possible, up to eight high-definition film and digital cameras captured every performance, as well as on-camera interviews with the individual artist or musical group. Several takes of a song were recorded in order to achieve the best possible live audio and video.

As per Michael Gleason: "In the upcoming auction, I selected with Muriel, eighteen of my favourite artists and bands. Just to list a few, Ed Sheeran, Seal, the Gipsy Kings, Jamiroquai and The Killers… They cover a wide range of music tastes and appeal to a diverse audience. Now is the time to make it accessible to music lovers, art collectors, museums, music schools, artists and their labels, everybody who wants to own rare unique content. If you are a music collector, or love to collect but have never collected music before, these beautiful, original single edition audio and video recordings and photographs will be a priceless addition to your collections for you and generations to come."

Muriel Eymery remarked: "To own a collection of original master studio recordings is the Holy Grail for all music lovers and extremely rare. Many of us dream to own an original recording of their favourite artist's or band's performance. When I met Michael Gleason, I knew this dream could come true for collectors around the world. A collection of this size and importance has never been available to collectors and the public at large until now. Each lot is in itself an important masterpiece of modern music history."

Here is a complete artist list for the June 20th auction:

Seal

Elbow

Mika

The Good the Bad & the Queen (feat. Damon Albarn)

The Killers (2009 Session)

Ed Sheeran

Randy Crawford and Joe Sample

Friendly Fires

Gipsy Kings

Blondie

Jamiroquai

Two Door Cinema Club

Natasha Bedingfield

Django Django

The Kooks (2011 Session)

Alanis Morissette

Beady Eye (feat. Liam Gallagher)

Anna Calvi

