Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market to Surpass US$ 4,346.33 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global spinal muscular atrophy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,600.6 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product approvals by the regulatory bodies, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a drug manufacturer operating in Japan, announced that it had obtained regulatory approval from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for its Evrysdi Dry Syrup 60 mg (generic name: risdiplam) indicated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Request Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1920

Key Market Takeaways:

The global spinal muscular atrophy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period due to the increasing clinical trials being carried out for determining the safety and efficacy of the spinal muscular atrophy drugs. For instance, in August 2021, Novartis AG, a global healthcare company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowed the OAV-101 intrathecal (IT) clinical trials for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) patients to proceed, thereby lifting the partial clinical trial hold that was initiated in October 2019. Following the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) decisions, Novartis AG planned to launch a global pivotal Phase 3 registration-enabling study to assess the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of OAV-101 IT in treatment-naive patients aged two to 18 years old, able to sit but have never walked.

Among types, Type I segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, as it is the most common type of spinal muscular atrophy. For instance, according to an article published by Cure SMA, a voluntary-driven, non-profit organization dedicated solely to eradicating spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), in February 2021, Type 1 is the most common (60%) and severe form of spinal muscular atrophy, usually diagnosed during an infant's first 6 months.

On the basis of age, the infant segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to an article published by Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit academic medical center, in April 2021, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) mostly affects infants and children but can also develop in adults.

Key players operating in the global spinal muscular atrophy market include Biogen, CYTOKINETICS, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genentech, Inc., PTC Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis AG, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., NMD PHARMA A/S, and Astellas Pharma Inc.

Request for Customization at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1920

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market, By Type:

Type I



Type II



Type III



Type IV

Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market, By Treatment:

Gene Therapy



Disease-modifying drugs

Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market, By Age Group:

Infant



Adult

Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral



Injectables

Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market, By Region:



North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1920

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights