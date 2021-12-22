SPIC Releases Report on Sustainable Development Committed by Chinese Companies in Turkey

The press briefing was presented by Hakan KIZARTICI, the Chief Commercial Counselor of Turkish Embassy in China and Zhang Jinting, Director of International Communication and Culture Center of China International Communications Group, together with representatives from other five peer Chinese companies co-writing the report. Turkish and Chinese scholars including Altay Atli, a renowned Turkish Economist and Steven Dong, a professor of Communication University of China attended online.

The report was co-written by SPIC together with Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation Ltd. (CNCEC), CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC), China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd (CEEC), and China National Machinery Industry Corporation (SINOMACH), and was written in Chinese, English and Turkish versions. Themed on "seeking new opportunities in global low-carbon trend to realize green dream in Turkey", the Report is closely related to the common concern of "carbon peak and carbon neutrality". It presents how Chinese companies support and play an important role in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including affordable and clean energy, climate action, industrial innovation, decent work, economic growth, and so on, covering highlights and good practices of those Chinese companies in terms of responsibilities in the fields of economy, employee, customer, environment and the public.

Zu Bin, Board Director of SPIC, said that many Chinese companies have been taking root in Turkey in the energy, construction, and transportation fields in recent years. Collectively, they have presented a positive image of Chinese companies upholding inclusiveness, mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

He said, the Report was a demonstration of achievements already made by Chinese companies in contributing to Turkey's sustainable development, as well as a promotion of Chinese companies' pursuit of sustainable development in Turkey. It not only was a summary of the good past, but also will exert a positive impact on the future of Chinese companies to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance integration, and share the fruits of development with all related parties in Turkey.

Altay Atli and Steven Dong made comments on the report, praising SPIC and its peers for their dedications to local economic development, environmental protection and the improvement of people's well-being in Turkey and other countries.

As a Fortune Global 500 enterprise, SPIC's assets totaled 1.5 trillion yuan (USD 235.5 billion), and its total installed capacity has exceeded 192 gigawatts with clean energy reaching 60% as of the end of November 2021. The installed capacity of photovoltaic, new energy and renewable energy power generation all ranked top in the world. Breakthroughs in integrated smart energy, hydrogen and energy storage has also been achieved, and an innovative path integrating green electricity development with ecology, transportation, rural revitalization is taking shape.

SPIC has always been committed to contributing to Turkey's energy transition and development through projects undertaken by its six subsidiaries there, and cared for the local environment protection and community, thus gaining profound friendship with Turkish counterparts and the public.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1715101/photo.jpg

SOURCE SPIC