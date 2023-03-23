SPERM SEPARATION DEVICES MARKET REVENUE TO DOUBLE IN THE NEXT 6 YEARS; THE MARKET IS SET TO REACH $816.5 MILLION BY 2028 - ARIZTON

CHICAGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global sperm separation devices market will grow at a CAGR of 9.33% from 2022-2027.

Sperm Separation Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

The emergence of new technologies, increasing knowledge and attitude toward advanced reproductive treatments, and cryopreservation of human sperm are the growing trends in the global sperm separation devices market.

There is an increased need for infertility care due to adults' growing concern over fertility and reproductive health issues. The demand for advanced care is increasing due to the global health problem of infertility, and recent market growth has been consistent. Government initiatives to implement new technologies and cutting-edge care in infertility cures have increased in developing countries due to the higher prevalence of infertility. People in developed countries frequently adopt and accept cutting-edge technologies that offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Infertility is one of the severe reproductive health issues, affecting a significant proportion of the population worldwide. For instance, in the second decade of the 21st century, infertility remains one of the most prevalent conditions globally. Infertility affects 10% to 25% of all reproductive-aged couples. This increase in the prevalence of infertility among men and women is expected to drive the global market for sperm separation devices. North America and Europe are the leading regions in the sperm separation devices market.

GLOBAL SPERM SEPARATION DEVICES MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS Market Size (2028) USD 816.50 Million Market Size (2022) USD 478.18 Million CAGR (2022-2028) 9.33 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Method, Product, End-Users, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered Spain, France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Japan, Australia, China, India, South Korea, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia Market Dynamics Increasing Targeted Patient Population

Rising Volume of ART & IVF Cycles

Product Launched and Promotional Strategies in the Market Largest Market Europe Fastest Market APAC

In 2020, one of the leading market players, Trivector Biomed LLP, launched the world-class solution Zymot Fertility, a sperm separation device. The company launched this product to strengthen its portfolio and expand its market penetration in the sperm separation devices market. The product is currently promoted by DxNow, a US-based organization, a well-known brand operating in the IVF space. The company decided to introduce this device in the Indian and global IVF sectors to fulfill the demand for sperm separation procedures. The company is optimistic about streamlining the new era of IVF solutions in the Indian healthcare system by launching this device in the Indian market. The US FDA approved this device as a first-of-its-kind medical device the same year, making life easier for medical professionals and lab workers.

CUSTOMIZATION AVAILABLE

Europe is a leading region that dominates the market. In recent years, the semen quality of men in some European countries decreased, resulting in the increasing demand for fertility care. Over 25 million people in the region have faced infertility problems. The Fertility Europe Authorities represents fertility awareness projects that significantly improve awareness about infertility-causing factors in men. In addition, the increasing government support for fertility educational programs pushes the significant demand for reproductive health-related treatments that accelerate the market growth.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Hamilton Thorne

LensHook (Bonraybio)

Menicon Co. Ltd.

The Cooper Companies

Cook

DxNow

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

gynotec

InVitroCare

Koek Biotechnology Bioengineering and Medical Services Industry and Trade Inc.

Kitazato Corporation

Memphasys

Lotus Bio

NidaCon International Ab

Promega Corporation

SAR Healthline Pvt Ltd.

Sperm Processor

Vitrolife

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Method

Conventional

Advanced

Product

Media

Equipment

End-Users

Fertility Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Labs & Cryopreserve Banks

Others

Geography

Europe

Spain



France



Germany



The UK



Italy

APAC

Japan



Australia



China



India



South Korea

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



Egypt



Saudi Arabia

